Kids offer JioHotstar domain to Mukesh Ambani for free; Read more

The business world is highly competitive. Business acumen and understanding consumer needs are crucial. A small gap in a business deal between Reliance and Hotstar led an app developer and two children to enter the scene. Now, these children have announced a free offer to Reliance Ambani. Who are these children? What is their offer? Let's find out more details here.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani needs no introduction. As the richest person in India, he consistently ranks among the top 10 globally. Reliance Industries has a significant presence in sectors like telecom, petrochemicals, electronics, retail, and textiles.

With a net worth of Rs 8,49,926 crore, Mukesh Ambani remains India's wealthiest individual. Reliance Industries, with a market capitalization of Rs 17,27,000 crore, is India's most valuable company.

article_image2

Market experts suggest that Jio Cinema, owned by Mukesh Ambani, has struck a deal with Walt Disney to acquire Disney+ Hotstar. Ambani is reportedly planning to merge the two companies, with the process already underway.

If Ambani goes ahead with acquiring Hotstar, it could be rebranded as Jio Hotstar, driving significant demand for the JioHotstar.com domain. Interestingly, an app developer from Delhi had already purchased the domain prior to the deal being finalized between Walt Disney and Jio.

article_image3

An app developer from Delhi purchased the JioHotstar.com domain and listed it for sale last month for Rs 1 crore to fund his dream of studying at Cambridge. He initially offered the domain to Reliance for the same amount, but Ambani declined.

Meanwhile, two siblings, Jainam and Jeevika, both under 15, stepped in and bought the domain from the developer for Rs 1 crore.

article_image4

While the developer was selling the domain due to financial constraints, Jainam and Jeevika, the children who bought it, explained that their purchase was to support his education. The siblings, who reside in Dubai, are students and active in small-scale social work through their initiative, Sevak Army.

They clarified that their intention was not to compete with Reliance but to further their social work efforts. In a surprising turn, they have now offered the domain to Mukesh Ambani's company free of charge.

article_image5

Jainam and Jeevika have announced they will give the domain to Mukesh Ambani's company for free. After purchasing it from the developer to support his cause, the siblings are now offering it to Reliance Jio at no cost. This presents Mukesh Ambani's company with an opportunity to acquire jiohotstar.com without any payment. It remains to be seen whether Reliance will accept the offer and what their next steps will be.

