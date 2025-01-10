Jio Family Postpaid plans 2025: Know price, benefits and more

Reliance Jio encourages users to save on expenses by utilizing their family pack plans

Jio's ₹449 family postpaid plan offers 3 add-on SIMs for ₹150/month each. The primary user gets unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and 75GB data

Jio offers two family postpaid plans in 2025, priced at ₹449 and ₹749, for groups with a primary SIM and additional SIMs under one bill. Additional SIMs can be used by family, friends, or colleagues

Jio ₹449 Postpaid Plan This plan includes 3 add-on SIMs (₹150/month each). The primary user gets unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 75GB data, and unlimited 5G access to Jio apps. Add-on SIMs get calls, SMS, and 5GB data

Jio ₹749 Postpaid Plan This plan offers 3 add-on SIMs (₹150/month each). The primary user gets 100GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G. Add-on SIMs get calls, SMS, and 5GB data. Benefits include Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite, and Jio apps

Latest Videos