Jio Data Plan Validity Changes for Rs 19 and Rs 29 Packs

Jio has made significant changes to the validity of its affordable Rs. 19 and Rs. 29 data vouchers, surprising customers who rely on these plans for short-term data needs.

Jio Affordable Recharge Plan

India's largest telecom company, Reliance Jio, has made major changes to the validity of its most affordable data vouchers, Rs. 19 and Rs. 29. These data vouchers are what most Reliance Jio customers rely on for their short-term data needs. Until a few months ago, the Rs 19 voucher was Rs 15, and the Rs 29 voucher was available for Rs 25. The tariff hike implemented earlier this year increased the price of these vouchers.

Jio Affordable Recharge Plan

Let's see the latest change Jio has made to these vouchers. Reliance Jio has changed the validity period of Rs 19 and Rs 29 data vouchers. The Rs 19 voucher is valid till the period of the user's basic plan. For example, if the user's basic plan is valid for 70 days, this Rs 19 data voucher will also work for 70 days or until the data is fully used. Now it has been changed to 1 day. So the new validity of the Rs 19 data voucher has been reduced to 1 day.

Jio Affordable Recharge Plan

Similarly, the same change has been brought in the Rs 29 data voucher. This is the same validity as the user's basic active plan. Reliance Jio's Rs 29 data voucher now comes with 2 days service validity.

Jio Affordable Recharge Plan

Jio's recent changes to the validity of these plans reflect the telco's efforts to generate more revenue from its customers. While customers effectively pay the same price and receive the same amount of data, the reduction in validity means they will need to recharge again whenever they need more data, even if they haven't fully used the data in the vouchers.

Latest Videos