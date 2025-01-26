Jio and Airtel users REJOICE: Lower prices on recharge plans introduced

Jio and Airtel have reduced the prices of their recharge plans. This news article provides complete details about the price reduction.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 3:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 3:27 PM IST

Jio, Airtel price reduction

Many customers switched to BSNL after Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea increased recharge prices. Private telecom companies like Jio have been competing to attract customers by announcing low-cost recharge plans.

article_image2

JIO Recharge Plan

Jio has taken this decision after Airtel recently reduced the prices of its voice and SMS plans. Jio has reduced the price of its Rs. 458 recharge plan to Rs. 448. This plan continues to offer unlimited voice calls with 1000 SMS. It does not include any data benefits and has a validity of 84 days.

article_image3

JIO Best Plan

This plan aims to provide voice and SMS plans to users at a very affordable price. Similarly, Jio initially offered a plan for Rs. 1958. This provided unlimited calls and 3600 SMS for a full year (365 days). However, Jio has introduced a new plan priced at Rs. 1748. This updated plan has a slightly shorter validity of 336 days and includes 3,600 SMS and unlimited calling.

article_image4

Airtel Best Plan

Airtel has also recently made some changes to the price of its voice and SMS-only recharge plans. Recently, Airtel introduced an 84-day plan. This was previously Rs. 499, but the price has now been reduced to Rs. 469, a reduction of Rs. 30. Additionally, Airtel revised its 365-day plan, which was originally Rs. 1959 and is now available for Rs. 1,849.

