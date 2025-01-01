Is WhatsApp slowing down your phone? Fix it with THESE simple tweaks

Mobile phones can suddenly slow down for various reasons. If you suspect WhatsApp might be the culprit, follow these steps. By adjusting a few settings, you can boost your phone's performance.

Having too many apps or temporary files can slow down your phone. Unused apps also contribute. WhatsApp could also be a reason. Let's explore how.

Almost everyone uses WhatsApp extensively. The app often consumes significant storage, which can lead to a slower phone.

WhatsApp's 'Storage and Data' setting shows how much storage the app uses and which chats consume the most, revealing data usage per contact.

1. Open WhatsApp and click the three dots.

2. Go to Settings > Storage and Data.

3. Click 'Manage Storage'.

4. Review data usage and delete unnecessary data.

5. This frees up storage and improves phone speed.

'Media Visibility' saves all media to your gallery, filling storage. 1. Open a chat and click the three dots. 2. Click 'View Contact' or 'Group Info'. 3. Click 'Media Visibility'. 4. Turn it off to save storage and improve speed.

Latest Videos