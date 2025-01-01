Is WhatsApp slowing down your phone? Fix it with THESE simple tweaks

Mobile phones can suddenly slow down for various reasons. If you suspect WhatsApp might be the culprit, follow these steps. By adjusting a few settings, you can boost your phone's performance.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

Having too many apps or temporary files can slow down your phone. Unused apps also contribute. WhatsApp could also be a reason. Let's explore how.

Almost everyone uses WhatsApp extensively. The app often consumes significant storage, which can lead to a slower phone.

article_image3

WhatsApp's 'Storage and Data' setting shows how much storage the app uses and which chats consume the most, revealing data usage per contact.

article_image4

1. Open WhatsApp and click the three dots.
2. Go to Settings > Storage and Data.
3. Click 'Manage Storage'.
4. Review data usage and delete unnecessary data.
5. This frees up storage and improves phone speed.

article_image5

'Media Visibility' saves all media to your gallery, filling storage. 1. Open a chat and click the three dots. 2. Click 'View Contact' or 'Group Info'. 3. Click 'Media Visibility'. 4. Turn it off to save storage and improve speed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Empowering private space : NGEs ride on IN-SPACe back in PSLV-C60/SpaDEx mission dmn

Empowering private space : NGEs ride on IN-SPACe back in PSLV-C60/SpaDEx mission

BREAKING: Isro successfully launches SpaDeX Mission from Sriharikota (WATCH) shk

Isro successfully launches SpaDeX Mission to test docking, pave way for Chandrayaan 4, Gaganyaan (WATCH)

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SOC here is what we know gcw

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC | Here’s what we know

Adichunchanagiri's SJC Institute and RVCE: Powering Karnataka's Foray into Orbit with ISRO's SpaDex vkp

Adichunchanagiri's SJC Institute and RVCE: Powering Karnataka's Foray into Orbit with ISRO's SpaDex

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees RBA

PHOTOS: Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees

Uma Thomas MLA shows improvement after accident at Kaloor, said 'Happy New Year'; health inspector suspended dmn

Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary to Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta- 5 TV Stars Reel to Real Life Love Stories and Marriages

5 TV Stars Who Fell in Love On Set and Got Married

Chanakya Niti: Understanding Women's Nature and more RBA

Chanakya Niti: Understanding women's nature and more

Chanakya Niti: Understanding Women's Nature and more RBA

Chanakya Niti: Understanding women's nature and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon