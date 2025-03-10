IRCTC Ticket Booking: Book Train Tickets by Voice! AI Tech in Indian Railways!

IRCTC Ticket Booking using AI chatbot: IRCTC has introduced a feature to book tickets using voice commands. With the AskDisha 2.0 AI chatbot, you can book tickets by verbally providing the details.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

Online train ticket booking for train travel is increasing day by day. To simplify the ticket booking process, IRCTC is introducing new features. As such, a facility has been introduced to book tickets using voice commands without typing or clicking anything. Let's see how it works.

Train Ticket Rules

Indian Railways has launched an AI chatbot service in the IRCTC app to enhance the user experience. With the help of this chatbot, you can book tickets without typing or clicking anything. All the necessary details can be recorded by voice and tickets can be booked. 


To improve the convenience of train passengers, IRCTC has launched a new feature called AskDisha 2.0, a virtual voice assistant. This is an AI service. With its help, the facility to book tickets via voice command has come into practice.

To book tickets in this method, you need to interact with the AskDisha chatbot on the IRCTC website or mobile application. You can also interact with the AskDISHA chatbot via X account or WhatsApp. Once your account is linked to the chatbot, you need to use words like "Book Ticket". The chatbot will ask you for the details to book the ticket.

Then, you need to verbally provide the information required for ticket booking. You need to say the departure station, destination station, travel date, and which class you want to travel in. Based on the information you provide, the chatbot will show a list of available trains. From that, you need to select your preferred train, class, and seat.

The chatbot will verify the details of the selected train and coach on your behalf. If the information is correct, the chatbot will tell you the payment method for booking the ticket. You can choose your preferred method of payment from UPI, credit/debit card, net banking and make the payment. After payment, the e-ticket will be sent to your email or mobile number. Not only booking tickets, but you can also use this chatbot to cancel booked tickets.

