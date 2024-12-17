iPhone 15 Pro Max to OnePlus 12-Top 9 Gadgets of 2024

From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the Google Pixel Buds Pro, this guide revisits the best smartphones, wearables, and audio gadgets of 2024, highlighting their innovative features.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

With a titanium design, USB-C port, and advanced A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro Max sets a new standard for premium smartphones. The 48MP camera and Dynamic Island display make it a must-have for Apple fans.

article_image2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 redefines the foldable phone experience with its ultra-durable 5G-enabled foldable screen, long-lasting battery, and enhanced multi-window functionality. A true innovation in mobile technology!

article_image3

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 offers blazing performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and incredible camera capabilities, making it one of the most talked-about smartphones of 2024.

article_image4

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 boasts cutting-edge health tracking, a sleek design, and improved battery life, making it a top-tier wearable for fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers.

article_image5

Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro emerged as one of the most popular gadgets of the year, offering active noise cancellation, premium sound quality, and seamless integration with Android devices.

article_image6

Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are a pinnacle of noise-canceling technology, delivering superior sound quality and comfort that captivated audiophiles in 2024.

article_image7

Apple AirPods Pro 3

The new AirPods Pro 3 made a splash with improved ANC, longer battery life, and spatial audio for a more immersive experience, raising the bar for true wireless earbuds.

article_image8

Realme GT 2 Pro 5G

A powerhouse at an affordable price, the Realme GT 2 Pro offers flagship-level performance, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and an impressive 50MP camera, making it one of the best-value smartphones of 2024.

article_image9

Xiaomi Mi 14 Pro

Xiaomi's flagship offering, the Mi 14 Pro, impresses with its 200MP camera, fast charging technology, and intuitive MIUI experience, cementing its favorite status among tech enthusiasts.

Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed NTI

Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed

Conor McGregor says he inked preliminary agreement with Ambani Family to host Logan Paul fight in India dmn

Conor McGregor says he inked preliminary agreement with Ambani family to host Logan Paul fight in India

End-of-year boost: Mamata govt to deposit Rs 60,000 each in 12 lakh accounts; all you need to know AJR

End-of-year boost: Mamata govt to deposit Rs 60,000 each in 12 lakh accounts; all you need to know

Bizarre moment in BCL 2024: UP Brij Stars batter survives as bail stays despite stumps being rattled (WATCH) snt

Bizarre moment in BCL 2024: UP Brij Stars batter survives as bail stays despite stumps being rattled (WATCH)

