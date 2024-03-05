Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram update: 5 amazing features to make your social media experience better

    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    It's interesting to note that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, is progressively implementing cross-platform promotions, streamlining development, and boosting user engagement by implementing comparable features across all of its platforms. Instagram now has more functionality than only the ability to edit messages and pin conversations. These features include:

    article_image1

    Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, is increasingly adopting the strategy of bringing similar features across its platforms. Check out the 5 new features.

    article_image2

    1. Themed backgrounds

    With themed backgrounds, Instagram users can now customize their chat experience. Users may choose their favorite theme by touching the chat name at the top, heading to themes, and selecting from the available selections. Themes include "Love" (soon to be animated), "Lollipop," and "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

    article_image3

    2. Favrourite Stickers

    Direct messages (DMs) on Instagram now offer a handy way for users to preserve frequently used stickers. Just press and hold the sticker you want, and it will automatically store at the top for convenient access when you want it later.

    article_image4

    3. Better message replies:

    Users may now react to messages using a variety of attachments, including as stickers, GIFs, movies, images, and voice messages. Press and hold the message you want to respond to, choose "reply," and then go through the options to improve your response to make advantage of these capabilities.

    article_image5

    4. Turn off receipt option

    Users have the option to allow or prohibit read receipts for all or a subset of their chats. How to do it is as follows:
    -Navigate to the account settings.
    -Select "Messages and story replies."
    -Toggle on or off the "Show read receipts" option.
    -This parameter can be changed at any time.

    article_image6

    5. Edit text feature available

    This feature now allows Instagram users to edit their sent messages for up to 15 minutes.  To edit a sent DM on Instagram, press and hold on the sent message and then choose "edit" from the drop down menu. Just like WhatsApp the edited message will display a small label that says "Edited" 

