Instagram Reels: How many views do you need to make big money?

Making money through social media reels is now possible. Earn Rs 3,725 per post with 10,000 views, over Rs 2 lakh monthly! This surpasses government job salaries.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 4:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

Almost everyone is active on social media. Many people scroll through social media whenever they get time.

article_image2

Now it's not just a pastime. Earn from social media. If you are tired of working 9 hours a day in the office. Then you can find a different way of earning.

article_image3

Currently, many people are earning a lot of money from social media. If you want, you can also build a career in social media.

article_image4

Many of us watch various reels while scrolling through our phones. We often see 10k or 20k or sometimes more views on those reels. Many have become popular by making reels.

article_image5

Social media has not only given fame to these reel makers. It also gives them a lot of money. Here is that information.

article_image6

Do you know that it is possible to earn a lot of money just by making reels on social media? Find out how much income is generated from this reel. How many viewers are needed.

article_image7

Instagram itself does not directly pay its users based on the number of viewers. Rather, money can be earned through influencer marketing, sponsored posts, affiliate marketing, and product sales.

article_image8

On average, an account with 10,000 viewers can earn about $44 per post. That is, Rs 3725 can be earned.

article_image9

About $616 per week and $2640 per month. That is, from Rs 52,162 per week to Rs 2,23,553 per month. Government employees get at least Rs 30000 to Rs 40000 per month. But, if you can gain fame by making reels for that money, then you can earn up to lakhs of rupees per month.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Government blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024; Facebook, X faced highest content takedowns shk

Indian Govt blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024 to tackle pro-Khalistan propaganda, hate speech & fraud

SHOCKING India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada snt

SHOCKING! India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Heartstrings Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH) gcw

'Heartstrings': Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today ATG

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor NTI

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon