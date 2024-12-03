Instagram Reels: How many views do you need to make big money?

Making money through social media reels is now possible. Earn Rs 3,725 per post with 10,000 views, over Rs 2 lakh monthly! This surpasses government job salaries.

Almost everyone is active on social media. Many people scroll through social media whenever they get time.

Now it's not just a pastime. Earn from social media. If you are tired of working 9 hours a day in the office. Then you can find a different way of earning.

Currently, many people are earning a lot of money from social media. If you want, you can also build a career in social media.

Many of us watch various reels while scrolling through our phones. We often see 10k or 20k or sometimes more views on those reels. Many have become popular by making reels.

Social media has not only given fame to these reel makers. It also gives them a lot of money. Here is that information.

Do you know that it is possible to earn a lot of money just by making reels on social media? Find out how much income is generated from this reel. How many viewers are needed.

Instagram itself does not directly pay its users based on the number of viewers. Rather, money can be earned through influencer marketing, sponsored posts, affiliate marketing, and product sales.

On average, an account with 10,000 viewers can earn about $44 per post. That is, Rs 3725 can be earned.

About $616 per week and $2640 per month. That is, from Rs 52,162 per week to Rs 2,23,553 per month. Government employees get at least Rs 30000 to Rs 40000 per month. But, if you can gain fame by making reels for that money, then you can earn up to lakhs of rupees per month.

