How to easily check all SIM cards linked to your Aadhaar? A step-by-step guide

With the rise in digital fraud, fake SIM card scams are increasing. However, you can find out how many SIM cards are registered under your name.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Digital transactions and information exchange have seen a surge in fraud. Cybercrime is increasing daily. Many people lose money through OTP, SMS, and WhatsApp scams.

article_image2

Fake SIM card fraud is on the rise. Recently, police discovered 658 SIM cards linked to a single Aadhaar card.

How many SIM cards can be linked to one Aadhaar?

As per DoT rules, one person can have 9 SIM cards. There's a provision for larger families to have multiple connections using one Aadhaar.

article_image3

This rule can be misused. The Department of Telecommunications maintains a website to check how many SIM cards are active under your name. Visit tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in (Sanchar Sathi) to find out and block lost/stolen devices.

article_image4

How to check SIM cards linked to your Aadhaar?

1. Visit www.sancharsathi.gov.in.
2. Click 'Know Your Mobile Connections'.
3. Enter your 10-digit mobile number, captcha, and OTP.
4. A new page will show your Aadhaar-registered mobile numbers.

