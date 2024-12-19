How to easily check all SIM cards linked to your Aadhaar? A step-by-step guide

With the rise in digital fraud, fake SIM card scams are increasing. However, you can find out how many SIM cards are registered under your name.

Digital transactions and information exchange have seen a surge in fraud. Cybercrime is increasing daily. Many people lose money through OTP, SMS, and WhatsApp scams.

Fake SIM card fraud is on the rise. Recently, police discovered 658 SIM cards linked to a single Aadhaar card.

How many SIM cards can be linked to one Aadhaar?

As per DoT rules, one person can have 9 SIM cards. There's a provision for larger families to have multiple connections using one Aadhaar.