GREAT NEWS! Reliance Jio deploys first 5G base station at Siachen for Armed forces

Reliance Jio partners with the Indian Army to bring 4G and 5G connectivity to the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. This achievement involved overcoming extreme conditions and coordinating logistics with the Army, including specialized training and equipment pre-configuration.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 5:45 PM IST

In Siachen, the highest battleground in the world, Reliance Jio becomes the first telecom provider to set up 5G base stations. Additionally, the operator is now the first in the area to deploy its whole stack of in-house 5G technology.

The Indian Army will have access to 4G and 5G services in the Siachen Glacier region thanks to the installation of a 5G base station in the battlefield area. To reach this milestone, Jio teamed up with the Indian Army and used its pre-configured network equipment to give the soldiers in the area high-speed digital connection.

article_image2

Without sufficient assistance and coordination with the Army team tasked with organizing the entire mission—which includes holding numerous training sessions and other tests before enabling the networks to operate in such hostile conditions—the significant accomplishment of establishing 4G and 5G connectivity in the Siachen Glacier would have been a difficult task. Coordination with Army Signallers enabled this accomplishment, from planning to several training sessions, system pre-configuration, and thorough testing.

(READ OFFICIAL STATEMENT HERE)

 

article_image3

In the Karakoram region, where temperatures may drop as low as -50 degrees Celsius at peak circumstances, Jio is now able to provide connection at 16,000 feet thanks to the Indian Army's assistance in airlifting the bulky 5G equipment to the Siachen Glacier. Jio's efforts to link the most distant areas of the nation and provide high-speed access to the military and other local residents are further demonstrated by the rollout of the 5G network in Siachen.

Jio has been steadily growing its network in the Ladakh region and actively expanding its support in the Himalayan region, ensuring that the border posts are prepared to handle any communication issues.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING! China's massive three gorges dam could change Earth's rotation, warns NASA; READ anr

SHOCKING! China's massive dam could change Earth's rotation, warns NASA; READ

Is the issue with Musk's wealth or his politics?': Italian PM Meloni asks journalists on SpaceX talks vkp

Is the issue with Musk's wealth or his politics?': Italian PM Meloni asks journalists on SpaceX talks

Oppo Find N5, likely to be slimmest foldable phone, to launch in February with titanium body? gcw

Oppo Find N5, likely to be slimmest foldable phone, to launch in February with titanium body?

Elon Musk X introduces Grok AI chatbot app for iPhone users what we know so far gcw

Elon Musk's X introduces Grok AI chatbot app for iPhone users | What we know so far

How Microsoft google hack is keeping Bing in the game gcw

How Microsoft’s ‘Google Hack’ is keeping Bing in the game?

Recent Stories

Range Resources Stock Rises After BofA Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Soars

Range Resources Stock Rises After BofA Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Soars

JPMorgan Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Expects Higher Earnings, Solid Investment Banking Revenue

JPMorgan Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Expects Higher Earnings, Solid Investment Banking Revenue

Makar Sankranti 2025: Check shubh muhurat, rituals and significance NTI

Makar Sankranti 2025: Check shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Integrated Battle Groups to be established this year? How IBGs can enhance defence against China and Pakistan snt

Integrated Battle Groups to be established this year? How IBGs can enhance defence against China and Pakistan

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH) shk

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon