GREAT NEWS! Reliance Jio deploys first 5G base station at Siachen for Armed forces

Reliance Jio partners with the Indian Army to bring 4G and 5G connectivity to the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. This achievement involved overcoming extreme conditions and coordinating logistics with the Army, including specialized training and equipment pre-configuration.

In Siachen, the highest battleground in the world, Reliance Jio becomes the first telecom provider to set up 5G base stations. Additionally, the operator is now the first in the area to deploy its whole stack of in-house 5G technology. The Indian Army will have access to 4G and 5G services in the Siachen Glacier region thanks to the installation of a 5G base station in the battlefield area. To reach this milestone, Jio teamed up with the Indian Army and used its pre-configured network equipment to give the soldiers in the area high-speed digital connection.

Without sufficient assistance and coordination with the Army team tasked with organizing the entire mission—which includes holding numerous training sessions and other tests before enabling the networks to operate in such hostile conditions—the significant accomplishment of establishing 4G and 5G connectivity in the Siachen Glacier would have been a difficult task. Coordination with Army Signallers enabled this accomplishment, from planning to several training sessions, system pre-configuration, and thorough testing. (READ OFFICIAL STATEMENT HERE)





In the Karakoram region, where temperatures may drop as low as -50 degrees Celsius at peak circumstances, Jio is now able to provide connection at 16,000 feet thanks to the Indian Army's assistance in airlifting the bulky 5G equipment to the Siachen Glacier. Jio's efforts to link the most distant areas of the nation and provide high-speed access to the military and other local residents are further demonstrated by the rollout of the 5G network in Siachen. Jio has been steadily growing its network in the Ladakh region and actively expanding its support in the Himalayan region, ensuring that the border posts are prepared to handle any communication issues.





