Google update: Math equation problem? Take a photo & THIS app will solve it for you

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    Google update: Google expands its educational technology portfolio with the acquisition of Photomath, an app that provides step-by-step solutions to maths problems by simply taking a picture.

    article_image1

    Have trouble solving a challenging math problem? Google's recently purchased Photomath provides you comprehensive coverage. With the help of this arithmetic aid and clever camera calculator, you can answer equations by only snapping a photo. Thus, this program may genuinely assist you in understanding any complex algebraic equation or challenging trigonometry problem by providing step-by-step answers.

    Following its first release in May 2022 and the required regulatory permissions, Google officially bought the Photomath app in March 2023. Nonetheless, the app is now more widely available to consumers globally since it is completely integrated into Google's app portfolio.

    article_image2

    Users may solve math questions in a variety of areas, such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics, and calculus, with this app, which is accessible on the Play Store. Users only need to take a photo of the issue to receive detailed instructions on how to fix it. Google is looking to use technology to make arithmetic learning and problem-solving easier, and it is doing so with this new app connection.

    How to use the app Photomath:

    1. Open the App Store or Play Store on your iOS or Android smartphone.
    2. Download "Photomath" from the app store.
    3. Point your camera at the arithmetic problem you wish to answer after opening the app. Make sure the frame properly depicts the complete equation.
     

    article_image3

    4. In the event that scanning is not possible, you can manually input the solution using the integrated math keyboard.
    5. Photomath will process the issue and deliver the solution as soon as you scan or write it.
    6. You'll get detailed explanations that break down the problem-solving process into digestible parts.

    article_image4

    It's interesting to note that Photomath can handle a wide range of math subjects, such as calculus, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and statistics. Moreover, it provides numerous languages for an improved user experience. In order to access extra features including advanced problem-solving strategies and ad-free access, customers may now subscribe to Photomath Plus.

    Notably, the Photomath software has long been a favorite among users worldwide for arithmetic problem solving. With a 4.5-star rating in the Google Play Store and over 100 million downloads since its 2014 launch, Photomath is a Croatian-developed app.

