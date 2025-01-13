Google Pay Auto Pay: Here's how you can disable autopay option on G-Pay; Read on

Autopay on Google Pay allows automatic payments for bills, recharges, EMIs, and OTT subscriptions. Authorize with your UPI PIN once, and subsequent payments are automatic. You can also cancel Autopay for specific services if needed

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 8:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 8:46 AM IST

Autopay on Google Pay

Google Pay's Autopay feature automates recurring payments like bills, recharges, EMIs, and OTT subscriptions. Payments are processed automatically on the scheduled date, ensuring timely bill payments

article_image2

Setting up Autopay

To set up Autopay on Google Pay, users need to visit the service provider's site and redirect to GPay. Maintain a minimum balance to ensure timely payments

article_image3

Authorizing Autopay

Authorize automatic payments with your UPI PIN only once. Subsequently, payments will be deducted automatically from your bank account

article_image4

Canceling Autopay

You can cancel Autopay for specific services on Google Pay whenever needed. Google allows the option of auto pay cancellation

article_image5

Steps to Cancel Autopay

In GPay, click your profile picture, then 'Autopay.' Select the service, click 'Pause' or 'Cancel Autopay,' and confirm with your UPI PIN

article_image6

Confirming Cancellation

Enter your UPI PIN to confirm the Autopay cancellation for the selected service. This allows google pay your confirmation for the cancellation

article_image7

Post Cancellation Access

Even after canceling Autopay for services like OTT platforms, access may continue until the subscription expires. Some services may stop immediately

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oppo Find N5, likely to be slimmest foldable phone, to launch in February with titanium body? gcw

Oppo Find N5, likely to be slimmest foldable phone, to launch in February with titanium body?

Elon Musk X introduces Grok AI chatbot app for iPhone users what we know so far gcw

Elon Musk's X introduces Grok AI chatbot app for iPhone users | What we know so far

How Microsoft google hack is keeping Bing in the game gcw

How Microsoft’s ‘Google Hack’ is keeping Bing in the game?

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

ISRO postpones SpaDeX docking for second time as satellites drift apart dmn

ISRO postpones SpaDeX docking for second time as satellites drift apart

Recent Stories

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on NTI

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more RBA

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month AJR

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon