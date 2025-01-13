Google Pay Auto Pay: Here's how you can disable autopay option on G-Pay; Read on

Autopay on Google Pay allows automatic payments for bills, recharges, EMIs, and OTT subscriptions. Authorize with your UPI PIN once, and subsequent payments are automatic. You can also cancel Autopay for specific services if needed

Autopay on Google Pay

Google Pay's Autopay feature automates recurring payments like bills, recharges, EMIs, and OTT subscriptions. Payments are processed automatically on the scheduled date, ensuring timely bill payments

Setting up Autopay

To set up Autopay on Google Pay, users need to visit the service provider's site and redirect to GPay. Maintain a minimum balance to ensure timely payments

Authorizing Autopay

Authorize automatic payments with your UPI PIN only once. Subsequently, payments will be deducted automatically from your bank account

Canceling Autopay

You can cancel Autopay for specific services on Google Pay whenever needed. Google allows the option of auto pay cancellation

Steps to Cancel Autopay

In GPay, click your profile picture, then 'Autopay.' Select the service, click 'Pause' or 'Cancel Autopay,' and confirm with your UPI PIN

Confirming Cancellation

Enter your UPI PIN to confirm the Autopay cancellation for the selected service. This allows google pay your confirmation for the cancellation

Post Cancellation Access

Even after canceling Autopay for services like OTT platforms, access may continue until the subscription expires. Some services may stop immediately

