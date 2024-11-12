Google Maps introduces real-time air quality tracking feature for Delhi and beyond

Google Maps now provides real-time AQI data in India and over 100 countries, helping users assess pollution levels and plan trips accordingly. The tracker offers advice on addressing local air quality issues and uses color-coding to indicate pollution severity, updated annually for accuracy.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

The Delhi pollution levels have reached hazardous levels which means you need to be equipped with masks, air purifiers and more.  By providing real-time data on maps for users in India and more than 100 other countries, Google is contributing to the improvement of the air quality index, or AQI tracker.

Although the country's AQI data has long been accessible on maps, the real-time application allows you to better assess the current situation and plan your trip based on safety levels.

article_image2

In addition to providing you with improved information on pollution levels, Maps' new AQI tracker offers advice and direction on how to address the local air quality issue.

For real-time reasons, the AQI tracking is updated annually, which is preferable than a 24-hour reading, particularly during this time of year when the northern regions of the country are overtaken by pollution and stubble burning.

The maps will display the range of air quality by color, with dark red denoting a region with high pollution and green denoting a safe and healthy environment.

article_image3

Both the browser version and mobile users may already access the improvements on Google Maps. Even the most recent AQI reading timeline update is visible. These kinds of tools are becoming essential, not just in nations like India but also in others. Since Google is providing these for free, more people will be able to simply monitor the quality of the air around them.

Maps are used extensively around the world, and even if you ride a two-wheeler to work, they are useful in markets like India. Instead of using its ambiguous take the ramp guidelines, which have perplexed millions of people for years, Google just released a new and simple method of navigating across flyovers: just say "take the flyover."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India anr

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India

Reliance Jio Rs 91 recharge plan offers budget-friendly benefits, intensifying telecom competition anr

Reliance Jio's Rs 91 recharge plan offers budget-friendly benefits, intensifying telecom competition

Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka Anjanadri hills shares journey on social media vkp

'Felt different energy': Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka's Anjanadri hills

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700 anr

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700

Digital scam alert: 6 signs of fake warrants and notices you should know gcw

Digital scam alert: 6 signs of fake warrants and notices you should know

Recent Stories

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score dmn

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed? gcw

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed?

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Pakistani Instagram influencer's net worth, other details gcw

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Instagram influencer's net worth, other details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon