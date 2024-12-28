Flipkart Year End Sale 2024: Redmi A4 5G for just Rs 8999!

The Redmi A4 5G smartphone is now available on Flipkart for Rs 8,999. This mobile is a great choice with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, and Android 14.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Most affordable Redmi 5G Phone

Looking for the perfect gift? If a budget-friendly smartphone is on your wishlist, this is for you. Now is the time to buy the Redmi A4 5G, available for just ₹8,999 during the Flipkart sale.

article_image2

Redmi A4 5G Features

Originally priced at ₹10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, this phone comes with an 18% discount. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users get 5% cashback. Buy it with EMIs starting at ₹441 per month.

article_image3

Redmi A4 5G Display

Available in sleek black and white, the Redmi A4 5G boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience, whether gaming or streaming.

article_image4

Redmi A4 5G Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, it ensures efficient performance for multitasking and daily use. Running on the latest Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS, it offers a seamless smartphone experience.

article_image5

Flipkart Year-End Sale Offer

Planning to upgrade or gift a reliable device? The Redmi A4 5G is a deal to consider. With premium features, robust design, and budget-friendly pricing during the Flipkart sale, it's an incredible value.

