    Essential mobile setting to secure your personal data from hackers

    If a crucial setting on your mobile is not enabled, your personal data, account details, user names, and passwords could be at risk. Learn about this setting and how to safeguard your information.

    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Mobile phone usage is increasing everywhere these days. It has also become our daily necessity. We store our personal photos, videos, addresses, and other confidential information on our mobiles. But is this information completely secure?

    When using any new app on our mobile, it asks for some permissions. It may ask for permission to access contacts, messages. May ask for permission to view photos and videos. The app will not be installed without giving these permissions. So, we hastily or carelessly give all the permissions. This can put our personal data at risk.

    Some settings are turned on by default when you buy a mobile. Mobile companies have some default settings like this. While these settings are sometimes useful, they can allow unauthorized access to our data.

    What to do to keep your accounts, passwords and personal data safe?
    Open settings on your mobile.
    Click on the option called google.
    Select the autofill option.
    Select the 'autofill with google' option.
    Click on the 'preferences' option.
    Then turn on the first two Buttons that appear.

    Which are the two buttons?
    In preferences, 'authenticate with screen lock or biometrics before filling in payment methods' and 
    There will be two options, 'authenticate with biometrics before filling in passwords'.

    The buttons in front of those two should be turned on. This means that your biometric is mandatory to unlock any payment related lock or to remove the screen lock on your mobile. After turning on these two buttons, your mobile will not open even if you give your username and password without your biometric.

    What is the use of this..?
    If authentication is turned on on the mobile, if someone you don't know tries to access your mobile, it will definitely ask for biometric. No matter who tries to cheat you, it will not be possible.

    Another thing is that data is easily available on mobile these days. So even if they get your username and passwords, they can't do anything without your biometrics. All your personal information is safe. The chances of cyber crime are less.

