    Dropped your phone in water? Here's what to do immediately!

    Learn what to do if your phone falls in the water. Follow these immediate steps to save your phone from water damage and avoid costly repairs.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Did your phone take a dip? Don't panic! Learn how to save your phone from water damage with these immediate steps. From powering it off to drying techniques, we've got you covered. Cell phone accidents happen, often due to negligence. Whether taking selfies, driving and talking, or using your phone near water, accidents can occur. Stay alert and follow these tips to prevent water damage. 

    Retrieve Your Phone Immediately: Act fast! The longer your phone stays submerged, the higher the risk of damage. Power Off Your Phone: Even if it seems to be working, turn it off immediately to prevent water from reaching the circuits and potentially damaging the motherboard.

    Remove Battery, SIM, and Memory Card: If possible, remove these components to prevent corrosion and damage from water exposure. Dry with a Cloth: Gently pat your phone dry with a clean, preferably cotton, cloth. Avoid pressing hard on areas like the headphone jack or charging port to prevent pushing water further inside.

    Bury it in Rice: An effective trick! After drying your phone, bury it in a container of uncooked rice for a day or two. Rice absorbs moisture and can help remove any remaining water. Use a Vacuum Cleaner (Caution): A small vacuum cleaner can help suck out water from ports and crevices. However, use caution as this may not always be safe.

    Avoid Hair Dryers: Resist the urge to use a hair dryer. The heat can damage your phone's internal components. Visit a Service Center: If your phone doesn't recover after these steps, take it to a service center. Be honest with the technician about the water damage for effective repairs.

