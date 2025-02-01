BSNL Rs 99 Recharge Plan Benefits: Unlimited calls, 1.5GB daily data and more

With the rising tariff prices of private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi, BSNL has witnessed a surge in popularity. Many users are porting to BSNL, and to further attract customers, BSNL has introduced a new recharge plan.

BSNL introduces a new ₹99 recharge plan with a 17-day validity, offering unlimited calls and 100 free SMS daily.

This plan is ideal for users who prioritize 1.5GB daily data and unlimited calls, even with a shorter validity. It also includes a free personalized ring back tone service.

BSNL also offers a ₹147 plan with 30-day validity, unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, and 10GB of data. It also includes free caller tunes and a personalized ring back tone.

