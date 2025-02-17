BSNL’s Rs 411 plan offers 2GB daily data for 90 days – Can it compete with Jio and Airtel?

BSNL has launched a new 90-day prepaid plan for Rs. 411, offering 2GB daily data. This budget-friendly plan aims to compete with Jio and Airtel, attracting users looking for affordable long-term options. It follows the recent introduction of a Rs. 1515 annual plan with unlimited calls and 2GB daily data.

BSNL's new plan challenges Jio and Airtel

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is taking on tough competitors Reliance Jio and Airtel by expanding 4G networks across the country. BSNL attracts users with budget-friendly recharges. After the 2024 price hike, most customers switched their secondary SIM to BSNL via MNP.

BSNL Recharge Plans

Now BSNL has announced a 90-day prepaid plan at a very low price. This new plan is estimated to cause many problems for Airtel and Reliance Jio. Private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have lost millions of customers after raising prices. All these customers have turned to BSNL. Just a few days ago, BSNL introduced a 365-day validity plan at a low price. Now, it has announced a 90-day validity plan at a low price. What is the price of this 90-day validity plan? What are the benefits of this plan? Let's see about it.

BSNL Affordable Plans

BSNL 90 Day Plan The price of this plan is Rs.411. In this plan, customers will get 2 GB of high-speed data every day. No other telecom company offers such a long-term budget-friendly plan. This is a data voucher plan, and customers will not get unlimited calling option. If you want to get unlimited calling and data, you need to activate another plan. In the Rs.411 plan, customers are provided with 180 GB of data. You can activate a low tariff plan for calling and choose this plan for recharge.

BSNL 4G

365 Day Validity Plan BSNL recently introduced a 365-day plan. If a customer recharges for Rs.1,515, there is no need to activate any plan for a year. This plan includes unlimited calls. You will get 100 free SMS and 2 GB high-speed data every day. 120GB data plan for Rs.277 Another BSNL plan costs Rs.277. Under this plan, you will get a total of 120 GB of data. The validity of this plan is 60 days. According to this calculation, you will get 2 GB of data every day. If the price of this plan is calculated for 60 days, you can get 2 GB of data for 5 rupees per day. Jio Hotstar is free for all these people! You can watch IPL happily! Full details!

