BSNL’s Rs 411 plan offers 2GB daily data for 90 days – Can it compete with Jio and Airtel?

BSNL has launched a new 90-day prepaid plan for Rs. 411, offering 2GB daily data. This budget-friendly plan aims to compete with Jio and Airtel, attracting users looking for affordable long-term options. It follows the recent introduction of a Rs. 1515 annual plan with unlimited calls and 2GB daily data.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

BSNL's new plan challenges Jio and Airtel

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is taking on tough competitors Reliance Jio and Airtel by expanding 4G networks across the country. BSNL attracts users with budget-friendly recharges. After the 2024 price hike, most customers switched their secondary SIM to BSNL via MNP. 

budget 2025
article_image2

BSNL Recharge Plans

Now BSNL has announced a 90-day prepaid plan at a very low price. This new plan is estimated to cause many problems for Airtel and Reliance Jio. Private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have lost millions of customers after raising prices. All these customers have turned to BSNL. 

Just a few days ago, BSNL introduced a 365-day validity plan at a low price. Now, it has announced a 90-day validity plan at a low price. What is the price of this 90-day validity plan? What are the benefits of this plan? Let's see about it. 

 

article_image3

BSNL Affordable Plans

BSNL 90 Day Plan

The price of this plan is Rs.411. In this plan, customers will get 2 GB of high-speed data every day. No other telecom company offers such a long-term budget-friendly plan. This is a data voucher plan, and customers will not get unlimited calling option.

If you want to get unlimited calling and data, you need to activate another plan. In the Rs.411 plan, customers are provided with 180 GB of data. You can activate a low tariff plan for calling and choose this plan for recharge. 

article_image4

BSNL 4G

365 Day Validity Plan

BSNL recently introduced a 365-day plan. If a customer recharges for Rs.1,515, there is no need to activate any plan for a year. This plan includes unlimited calls. You will get 100 free SMS and 2 GB high-speed data every day.

120GB data plan for Rs.277

Another BSNL plan costs Rs.277. Under this plan, you will get a total of 120 GB of data. The validity of this plan is 60 days. According to this calculation, you will get 2 GB of data every day. If the price of this plan is calculated for 60 days, you can get 2 GB of data for 5 rupees per day.

Jio Hotstar is free for all these people! You can watch IPL happily! Full details! 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features gcw

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features

iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know gcw

iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know

Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED! gcw

Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED!

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price

GTA 6 second trailer coming soon? Check expected release date, plot details and more gcw

GTA 6 second trailer coming soon? Check expected release date, plot details and more

Recent Stories

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features gcw

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH) ddr

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH)

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew! gcw

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew!

Video of lady RPF constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH) ddr

Video of lady constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon
KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

Video Icon
Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Video Icon
KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

Video Icon
Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Video Icon