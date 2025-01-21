BSNL’s pocket-friendly offer: You will get 1GB data for just Rs 4 with 28-day validity!

BSNL introduces an incredible prepaid plan offering 1GB of high-speed data per day for just Rs 4 with 28 days of validity. Enjoy affordable internet without breaking the bank! Learn more about this budget-friendly BSNL data offer.

Telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea are constantly increasing mobile recharge rates in India. Due to this, many customers are turning to the government telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Even though BSNL has not yet implemented 4G service, the reason for the increasing demand among customers is that it provides service at a low cost. BSNL has implemented plans that provide data at very low prices. Let's see what the plans are.

BSNL Best Plan

BSNL Rs 108 Plan BSNL has launched a budget plan priced at Rs 108. The validity of this plan is 28 days. You get 1GB of data daily. Also, there are unlimited calls and 500 SMS facilities. Even after the daily 1GB data is exhausted, the internet can be used at a speed of 40 kbps. This allows you to get data without any interruption.

BSNL Data Plan

Only Rs 4 per day If this plan is calculated per day, it becomes Rs 4. For this Rs 4, you can get 1GB of data every day. Similarly, BSNL has also launched a budget plan priced at Rs 147. This plan has a validity of 30 days. A total of 10GB data is available in this plan. Also, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day facility can be availed.

BSNL Budget Plan

BSNL did not increase the price Apart from this, BSNL has also introduced a plan priced at Rs 49. This plan includes unlimited calls along with data and many other benefits. Compared to other telecom companies, BSNL offers low-cost recharge plans. Let us tell you that a few months ago, private telecom companies increased the price of their recharge plans. But it is noteworthy that BSNL has not increased any price.

