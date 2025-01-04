BSNL’s AFFORDABLE prepaid plans with UNLIMITED calls and data | Here's what you will get at Rs 215 and Rs 628

BSNL has introduced two affordable recharge plans for its millions of users. Both plans come with long validity and unlimited calling and data benefits.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

BSNL New Recharge Scheme

BSNL has given a New Year gift to its users. The company has introduced two affordable recharge plans. The two affordable recharge plans offered by the government telecom company to its 100 million customers include unlimited calling, free SMS, and high-speed data.

BSNL has been focusing on improving and increasing its services for some time now. The company is installing towers in areas where there are no towers. Apart from this, it is introducing many new affordable plans. Due to this, the number of mobile users porting to BSNL is increasing.

article_image2

BSNL New Recharge Scheme

On the other hand, Jio and Airtel users are decreasing as the recharge plans of private companies are expensive. The two budget-friendly plans offered by BSNL are available for Rs 215 and Rs 628. These offer better validity and benefits than the expensive options of private telecom service providers.

article_image3

BSNL New Recharge Scheme

What's available in BSNL's Rs 215 plan?

In the Rs 215 plan, the user gets 30 days validity. In this affordable recharge, users will get 2GB of high-speed data every day. That is, a total of 60GB of data will be available for the whole month. In this plan, the user will get 100 free SMS every day. Apart from this, unlimited free calls can be made to any number across India and free roaming can be availed. Along with this, some value-added services will also be available.

article_image4

BSNL New Recharge Scheme

What's available in the Rs 628 plan?

BSNL's Rs 628 plan is valid for 84 days for users. This is a prepaid plan, and users get unlimited free calling and free national roaming facility. BSNL 4G users will get 3GB of high-speed data every day in this plan. That is, a total of 252GB of data will be available in 84 days.

article_image5

BSNL New Recharge Scheme

Along with this, 100 SMS are free every day. Apart from this, subscribers will get access to many complimentary value-added services like Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, GameOn, Astrocell, Listen Podcast, Zing Music, Wow Entertainment, and BSNL Tunes. If the customer chooses this plan, he has to spend Rs 7 per day.

