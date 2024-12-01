BSNL offers 90-day validity plan for just Rs 200

With private telecom companies increasing prices, the state-owned BSNL offers recharge plans at lower prices. For Rs 200, get 90 days validity, and for ₹499, enjoy 90 days validity with unlimited calls.

article_image1
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

With private telecom companies raising prices, lakhs of customers are turning to BSNL. Recent tariff hikes in the telecom industry have created intense competition among companies. BSNL is strengthening its network in partnership with Tata Company. As a result, several lakh people have already joined BSNL. To attract more customers, BSNL is offering recharge plans at low prices without any price increase.

article_image2

Jio, Airtel, and Vi are the three major companies in the Indian telecom sector. However, the state-owned telecom company BSNL has been giving stiff competition to private companies for the past few months. While the number of customers of private companies is decreasing, the number of BSNL customers is increasing by lakhs.

The central government has invested Rs 3.22 lakh crore to strengthen BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). Due to these packages, BSNL and MTNL have started earning operating profits from FY 2021. Currently, BSNL is working to provide 4G services quickly.

article_image3

Are you a BSNL customer? Looking for a plan with longer validity at a lower price? Then there's good news for you. BSNL is offering a 90-day validity plan for Rs 200.

article_image4

Now you don't have to spend much to keep your SIM active. BSNL is offering a plan with 90 days validity for Rs 200. This will be very useful for those who do not use the internet much. Recently, it offered another similar plan. It is offering a recharge plan with a validity service of 60 days for just Rs 91. Another similar offer is a plan with 90 days validity for Rs 200.

article_image5

This plan offered by BSNL provides 300 minutes of calls, 6GB data, and 99 SMS for free. These free calls can be used to any network.

Another similar offer from BSNL is a plan with unlimited calls and 300 SMS for 90 days validity at Rs 499. You no longer need to spend much to keep your SIM active.

