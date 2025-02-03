BEWARE! WhatsApp alleges Israeli spyware firm of targeting dozens of users

Meta's WhatsApp alleges that Paragon Solutions targeted numerous users, including journalists and civil society members, using zero-click hacks. WhatsApp has notified affected users and is pursuing legal action against Paragon while exploring legal options to hold the company accountable.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

WhatsApp logo

An official with Meta Platforms' popular WhatsApp chat service alleged that Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions had targeted scores of its users, including journalists and members of civil society. WhatsApp said in a statement that it "will continue to protect people's ability to communicate privately."

While the messaging platform did not disclose the locations of the affected individuals, it confirmed that it had notified them of the possible breach. WhatsApp also stated that it had sent a cease and desist letter to Paragon and was exploring legal options to hold the company accountable.

budget 2025
article_image2

The officer refused to identify the exact target. However, he said that the targets were headquartered in over two dozen nations, including a number of Europeans. According to him, WhatsApp users received malicious electronic documents that compromised their targets without requiring any user interaction—a technique known as a "zero-click hack," which is thought to be very covert. The official refused to explain how it came to the conclusion that Paragon was behind the hack. He added that industry partners and law police had been notified, but he would not elaborate.

article_image3

With its headquarters located in Virginia, USA, Paragon Solutions is well-known for its Graphite spyware, a program similar to the notorious Pegasus program created by NSO Group. Graphite gives the operator full access to a device when it is installed, including the ability to read communications transmitted by encrypted applications like Signal and WhatsApp.

The announcement from WhatsApp comes after the company recently won a lawsuit against another Israeli spyware manufacturer, NSO Group. A California judge found NSO accountable in December for breaching the platform's terms of service and US hacking laws by hacking 1,400 WhatsApp users in 2019. In 2021, NSO was placed on a US Commerce Department blacklist for actions that were thought to be against US national security interests.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Google Pixel 9a to launch in March 2025? Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Google Pixel 9a to launch in March 2025? Here's what you can expect from it

Vivo V50 price LEAKED ahead of February launch! Check expected specifications and more gcw

Vivo V50 price LEAKED ahead of February launch! Check expected specifications and more

Vivo V50 to iQOO Neo 10R: 6 new smartphones launching in February 2025 gcw

Vivo V50 to iQOO Neo 10R: 6 new smartphones launching in February 2025

GTA 6 launch date leaked from price to narrative here is what we can expect watch trailer here gcw

GTA 6 launch date LEAKED? From price to narrative, here's what we can expect | WATCH trailer here

Google Pixel 9a: LEAKED photos reveal colours, larger battery and more gcw

Google Pixel 9a: LEAKED photos reveal colours, larger battery and more

Recent Stories

Mahakumbhs Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

Mahakumbh’s Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra: Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees AJR

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees

Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West wife who posed completely naked at Grammys 2025 red-carpet RBA

(PHOTOS) Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West's wife who posed ‘completely naked’ at Grammys 2025 red-carpet

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh showcases Prayagrajs spiritual legacy

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh, showcases Prayagraj’s spiritual legacy

Mahakumbh 2025: Administration implements fool-proof plan for safe & smooth Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Administration implements fool-proof plan for safe & smooth Amrit Snan

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon