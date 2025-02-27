Amazon's New AI Alexa: The Future of Smart Home Technology

Amazon has introduced the next level of Alexa voice assistant, sparking a new revolution in the tech world.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

This new AI assistant, Alexa+, not only fulfills commands but will completely rule your home and your life. Like something out of a sci-fi movie, it's a digital genie.

budget 2025
article_image2

Waiting for your command! Alexa+ offers a unique experience, understanding the environment and responding, not just to simple questions. It puts every smart device at your fingertips.

article_image3

Alexa+'s Miracles: Just say "I want that song," and it will find it based on the tune and context, even if you don't know the lyrics. Say "I'm hungry," and it will order food.

article_image4

Eyes that Monitor! Alexa+ comes with computer vision, allowing it to analyze documents and images. It works with Ring cameras to secure your home, providing the info you need.

article_image5

Price and Availability: Celebration for Prime Users! Alexa+ will be released in the US in the coming weeks. Monthly subscription is $19.99, but it's free for Amazon Prime users!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

GTA 5 gets major FREE PC update on March 4: Here's what to expect gcw

GTA 5 gets major FREE PC update on March 4: Here's what to expect

Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a? gcw

Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?

Apple foldable iPhone coming soon? Here's when tech giant plans to launch it gcw

Apple's foldable iPhone coming soon? Here's when tech giant plans to launch it

Poco M7 5G coming in March 2025: Check out launch poster, expected features and price gcw

Poco M7 5G coming in March 2025: Check out launch poster, expected features and price

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week NTI

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation dmn

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here NTI

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here

German foreign policy will continue to prioritise engagement with India, says envoy Philipp Ackermann ddr

Germany's new leadership to prioritize India ties, EU unity amid global shifts: Envoy

Recent Videos

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Video Icon
Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

Video Icon
KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

Video Icon