Who is Venkata Datta Sai? Meet badminton star PV Sindhu's soon-to-be husband

Olympic badminton champion PV Sindhu is set to marry Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies, on December 22nd in Udaipur. The wedding festivities will begin on December 20th, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on December 24th.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 10:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

PV Sindhu, a double Olympic winner in badminton, is getting married on December 22 in Udaipur to Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director of Posidex Technologies located in Hyderabad. The statement was made a few days after Sindhu won the championship at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Sunday, ending a lengthy trophy drought. The two families will host a reception in Hyderabad on December 24 in addition to the wedding festivities starting on December 20.

"Even though the two families were acquainted, everything was just finalized a month ago. Since her schedule would be busy starting in January, this was the only window that could work," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

Who is Venkata Datta?

Venkata Datta Sai graduated from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education with a diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies. After completing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance from Flame University in 2018, he went on to acquire a Master of Science degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology in Bangalore.

 

Venkata Datta Sai was employed by JSW as an in-house consultant in addition to being a summer intern. "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learned a lot from both of these experiences," he said in his profile on LinkedIn.

He has been the Executive Director of Posidex and the Managing Director of Sour Apple Asset Management since 2019.

"The credit card you have because of the immediate credit score matching, or the loan you receive in 12 seconds? Some of the most difficult issues I resolve with a proprietary entity resolution search engine are listed below. Some of the largest banks, including HDFC and ICICI, use my products and solutions for vital operations," he stated on his LinkedIn page.

Sindhu is one of India's greatest Olympans, with five badminton world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, besides her silver and bronze at the Olympic Games. The Hyderabad shuttler won back-to-back Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017.

