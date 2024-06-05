Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz advances to semifinals with dominant win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run at Roland Garros, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 to secure his place in the semifinals for the second consecutive year. This victory, which extends Alcaraz's perfect record against Tsitsipas to 6-0, marks his fifth career Grand Slam semifinal appearance, showcasing his rising dominance in the tennis world.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 2:33 AM IST

    French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz advances to semifinals with dominant win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Carlos Alcaraz extended his remarkable run at the Fench Open 2024 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and moving to next round.

    article_image2

    Quarter-Finals Victory:

    Carlos Alcaraz defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 at Roland Garros, advancing to the semifinals.

    article_image3

    Fifth Grand Slam Semifinal

    The victory secured Alcaraz's fifth career Grand Slam semifinal, highlighting his rapid rise in the tennis world.

    article_image4

    Consecutive Semifinals

    This marks the second consecutive year Alcaraz has reached the semifinals at Roland Garros, underlining his strong performance on clay.

    article_image5

    Consistency

    Alcaraz's ability to perform under pressure, particularly in the second set tiebreak, demonstrated his mental toughness and strategic prowess.

    article_image6

    Head-to-Head Record

    Alcaraz extended his unbeaten record against Tsitsipas to 6-0, showcasing his consistent dominance over the Greek player.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French Open 2024: Heartbreak for fans as Djokovic pulls out due to knee injury; Sinner crowned new World No. 1 snt

    French Open 2024: Heartbreak for fans as Djokovic pulls out due to knee injury; Sinner crowned new World No. 1

    Tennis French Open 2024: Djokovic provides shot of the day as he survives Cerundolo scare (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: Djokovic provides shot of the day as he survives Cerundolo scare (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 Runs in their debut World Cup match osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 runs in their debut World Cup match

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No. 9 jersey for a year then switching to preferred choice osf

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Football Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups osf

    Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups

    Recent Stories

    World Environment Day 2024: 7 easy ways to protect the planet ATG EAI

    World Environment Day 2024: 7 easy ways to protect the planet

    Junior Hoilett turns 34: Top 10 performances by the Canadian star osf

    Junior Hoilett turns 34: Top 10 performances by the Canadian star

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results: BJP's Piyush Goyal wins Mumbai North seat with margin of 3,57,608 votes snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results: BJP's Piyush Goyal wins Mumbai North seat with margin of 3,57,608 votes

    Mandi Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut shows off her winning election certificate (WATCH) RBA

    Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut shows off her winning certificate (WATCH)

    French Open 2024: Heartbreak for fans as Djokovic pulls out due to knee injury; Sinner crowned new World No. 1 snt

    French Open 2024: Heartbreak for fans as Djokovic pulls out due to knee injury; Sinner crowned new World No. 1

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon