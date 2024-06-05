Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run at Roland Garros, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 to secure his place in the semifinals for the second consecutive year. This victory, which extends Alcaraz's perfect record against Tsitsipas to 6-0, marks his fifth career Grand Slam semifinal appearance, showcasing his rising dominance in the tennis world.

French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz advances to semifinals with dominant win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz extended his remarkable run at the Fench Open 2024 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and moving to next round.

Quarter-Finals Victory:

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 at Roland Garros, advancing to the semifinals.

Fifth Grand Slam Semifinal

The victory secured Alcaraz's fifth career Grand Slam semifinal, highlighting his rapid rise in the tennis world.

Consecutive Semifinals

This marks the second consecutive year Alcaraz has reached the semifinals at Roland Garros, underlining his strong performance on clay.

Consistency

Alcaraz's ability to perform under pressure, particularly in the second set tiebreak, demonstrated his mental toughness and strategic prowess.

Head-to-Head Record

Alcaraz extended his unbeaten record against Tsitsipas to 6-0, showcasing his consistent dominance over the Greek player.