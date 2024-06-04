Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2024: Alexander Zverev overcomes Holger Rune in late-night thriller

    Alexander Zverev battled through a gruelling five-set encounter to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open, overcoming Holger Rune in a match that concluded in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:54 AM IST

    Alexander Zverev faced a formidable challenge in the fourth round of the French Open, battling both opponent and fatigue to secure a hard-fought victory and progress to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. The German tennis star, seeded fourth in the tournament, overcame Holger Rune in a marathon match that ended in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

    After dropping the first set 4-6, Zverev mounted a strong comeback, dominating the second set 6-1 to level the match. However, Rune continued to press hard, winning a tight third set 5-7. The match took another dramatic turn in the fourth set, which was decided in a tiebreaker that Zverev won convincingly 7-6 (7/2), before closing out the match with a 6-2 victory in the fifth set.

    Reflecting on the match, Zverev acknowledged the tough battle he faced. "What a match," he commented afterwards. "I'm lucky to be through." The victory marked Zverev's sixth appearance in the Roland Garros quarterfinals in the last seven years, highlighting his consistent performance at the French Open.

    However, Zverev's campaign is not without its off-court challenges. He is currently dealing with an ongoing trial in Berlin, where he faces allegations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. Despite the legal distractions, Zverev has managed to maintain his focus on the court, securing wins over tough opponents like Rune and Tallon Griekspoor in the third round.

    "I've played a total of eight-and-a-half hours over the last three days so I need to recover," Zverev admitted after the match. "I need to do everything possible to be ready for the quarter-final match."

    Zverev's next challenge will be against Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals, as he looks to continue his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title. With his powerful groundstrokes and resilient mindset, Zverev remains a formidable contender on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

    As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Zverev to see if he can maintain his form and make a significant impact in the latter stages of the French Open.

