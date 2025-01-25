Australian Open 2025 men's final: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner - preview, head to head and predictions

Jannik Sinner is not only aiming to defend his Australian Open title but also clinch his third Grand Slam triumph, while Alexander Zverev will look to make his dream come true to become the Grand Slam champion.

The World No.1 Jannik Sinner and second seed Alexander Zverev will take on each other in the much-anticipated Australian Open men's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 25. Jannik Sinner made it to his second consecutive Australian Open final after defeating Ben Shelton of the USA in the semifinal. Alexander Zverev, entered his maiden Grand Slam title clash after receiving a walkover after the 10-time Australian Open Champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. Zverev took a lead in the match after winning the opening set. However, before the beginning of the second set, Novak Djokovic decided to quit the match due to leg injury he sustained during the quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. Both the players have been in incredible form throughout the tournament and will fight out to get hold of the Norman Brookes Challenger Cup.



Jannik Sinner’s path to Final Jannik Sinner entered the Australian Open not just as the men’s defending champion but also one of the strong favourites to win the calendar year’s first Grand Slam title. In the opening match of the tournament, Sinner defeated Nicolas Jarry in straight sets in order to make it to the second round, where he defeated Tristan Schoolkate in four sets. In the third round, the Italian star had an easy win over Marcus Giron in three straight sets. In the fourth round, Sinner faced a tough challenge from Holger Rune but managed to overcome it in four sets to book his spot in the quarterfinal. In the quarterfinal, Jannik Sinner registered a three-set win over Alex de Minaur to qualify for the semifinal, where he defeated Ben Shelton in straight sets. Throughout the campaign in the Australian Open, Sinner lost just two sets, making him a formidable player at Melbourne Park.



Alexander Zverev road to final Alexander Zverev has been in brilliant form throughout the Australian Open so far and thus, making him one of the favourites alongside Jannik Sinner to clinch the title. In the first round, Alexander Zverev had an easy win as he defeated Lucas Pouille in three straight sets. In the second round, Zverev defeated Pedro Martinez in three straight sets again in order to move on to the third round, where he humbled Jacob Fearnley in three straight sets. In the fourth round, Alexander Zverev was posed with a tough challenge by Ugo Humbert but the German star showed his resilience to win the match in four sets. In the quarterfinal, Zverev overcame Tommy Paul to register a four-set win and qualified for the semifinal, where he received a walkover following Novak Djokovic’s mid-match withdrawal injury.



Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev head to head Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev have six times on the tour and the Australian Open 2025 final will be their seventh encounter in their career. In head to head clash, Zverev has a 4-2 edge over Jannik Sinner. The last face off between Sinner and Zverev was in the semifinal of the Cincinnati Open last year, where the German star defeated Italian in three-set thriller.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev predictions Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev have been in brilliant form and thus, giving the spectators who will come to the Rod Laver Arena in anticipation of a thrilling title clash. However, the winner can be only one. Sinner is expected to defend his Australian Open crown as the hard court is best suited to him and he can adjust to various game styles easily. However, Alexander Zverev cannot be taken lightly as he can sprung a surprise when he is in good rhythm.



