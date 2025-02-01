Richest Indian cricketer: It's NOT Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni; know who tops list & his net worth

The title of India’s richest cricketer now belongs to a former player, surpassing Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, following a significant royal inheritance. Read to know more.

When you think of the wealthiest cricketers in India, names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma likely come to mind. These cricketing superstars have built massive fortunes through endorsements, match fees, and successful business ventures. However, the title of India's richest cricketer does not go to any of these modern-day legends. That honour belongs to former cricketer Ajay Jadeja, whose net worth has surged to an astounding Rs 1,450 crore.

While Kohli, Dhoni, and Sharma boast impressive wealth — with Kohli at Rs 1,050 crore, Dhoni at Rs 1,000 crore, and Sharma at Rs 214 crore — none can compete with the financial empire Jadeja has recently inherited.

Ajay Jadeja, a former Indian cricketer known for his explosive performances during the 1990s, now holds the top spot due to a significant inheritance from his royal lineage. He was recently named the heir to the Jamnagar Royal throne, an announcement that boosted his net worth from a humble Rs 250 crore to a staggering Rs 1,450 crore. This monumental jump in wealth comes after Shatrusalyasinhji Jadeja, the current Maharaja of Nawanagar, passed on the royal title to Ajay on October 12, 2024, making him the successor to the Jamnagar throne.

Jamnagar, once a princely state in Gujarat, carries immense historical and financial legacy, which has now become a part of Jadeja’s fortune. His connection to cricketing royalty isn’t just about his inheritance but also his family’s cricketing history. Ajay’s relatives, K.S. Ranjitsinhji and K.S. Duleepsinhji, were renowned cricketers, and the Ranji and Duleep Trophies — two of Indian cricket's most prestigious awards — are named in their honour.

While his royal inheritance is what has now propelled him to the top of the wealth list, Jadeja's career was marred by controversy. In 2000, he was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to his involvement in a match-fixing scandal. The ban was later reduced to five years, but Jadeja never made a comeback to international cricket. Since then, he has remained in the spotlight through commentary, coaching, Bollywood ventures, and even a stint on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Recently, he mentored Afghanistan’s cricket team during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Interestingly, while Jadeja’s fortune comes from a combination of royal heritage and past cricketing fame, he is not the only cricketer from a royal family. Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, a member of the royal Gaekwad family of Baroda, also holds significant wealth but did not play for the Indian national team, making Jadeja the official titleholder of the richest Indian cricketer.

In a sport dominated by the likes of Kohli, Dhoni, and Sharma, it’s a surprising twist that the highest net worth now belongs to a former player whose wealth is built not just on cricketing success but on the crown he inherited. Ajay Jadeja’s remarkable financial rise has reshaped the conversation around cricketing fortunes, proving that royal ties and legacy can rival, if not surpass, the earnings from the cricket field itself.

