Real Madrid: Man City to Bayern Munich, top 5 epic comebacks of Los Blancos in UCL

Real Madrid's 3-2 comeback win over Manchester City is the latest in a series of remarkable comebacks, including victories over Bayern Munich, Liverpool, PSG, and Atletico Madrid.

Published: Feb 12, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

Real Madrid has a reputation for pulling off incredible comebacks in the Champions League. Last night's comeback against Manchester City came as no surprise for many who are used to this usual sight on Champions League nights. In an electrifying play-off round first leg, Real Madrid fought back from a 1-0 deficit against Manchester City. After Erling Haaland gave City the lead, Real Madrid leveled through Kylian Mbappe. Haaland struck again, but Brahim Diaz equalized, and Jude Bellingham scored the winning goal in stoppage time, giving Real Madrid a 3-2 victory and an advantage going into the second leg. Here are other five memorable comebacks of the Los Blancos.

5. Bayern Munich (2023-24)

In the semifinal second leg, Bayern Munich took the lead through Alphonso Davies, but Real Madrid fought back. Joselu scored in the 88th minute and again three minutes later, securing Real Madrid's place in the final despite controversy over an offside call.
 

4. Liverpool (2022-23)

Real Madrid trailed 2-0 in the round of 16, but staged a remarkable comeback. They scored three unanswered goals to win 5-2 in the first leg and eventually secured a 6-2 aggregate victory. This match showcased Real Madrid's intensity and determination.

3. Paris Saint-Germain (2021-22)

PSG led 2-0 in the second leg, but Karim Benzema's second-half hat trick turned the game around. Despite PSG having two goals ruled out for offside, Benzema's clinical performance secured a remarkable comeback for Real Madrid.

2. Manchester City (2021-22)

In one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory, Manchester City took a 2-0 lead in the semifinal. However, Real Madrid clawed their way back, and with just 30 seconds remaining, Rodrygo scored twice to level the aggregate. Benzema sealed the win with a penalty in extra time, advancing Real Madrid 6-5 on aggregate. Manchester City is at the receiving end of the most Real Madrid comebacks in UEFA Champions League nights recently, but they managed to register one big win over their European rivals in the 2022-2023 campaign.

1. Atletico Madrid (2013-14)

This comeback reigns supreme as Real Madrid's greatest. In the Champions League final, Luka Modric assisted Sergio Ramos on a last-minute equalizer, forcing extra time. Real Madrid dominated in extra time, scoring three more goals to secure their 10th European title, La Decima.

