Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Ronaldo pleased with Brazil's squad? Legend names one player who deserved spot

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil announced the squad for the upcoming showpiece tournament in Qatar on Monday. However, legendary Ronaldo Nazario believes one player deserved to be included in the 26-man list.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil has announced their squad for the upcoming 2022 edition in Qatar. As expected, the 26-man list is packed with stars from top European clubs, with 12 high-profile English Premier League players. However, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario was left surprised that one player did not make it to coach Tite's team for the showpiece event and went on to state that if he had been in charge, he was picked this young sensation. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Alves becomes oldest Brazilian WC star, players react to selections

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brazil's squad is packed with impressive and skilful forwards, with Neymar leading from the front. Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Raphinha, Richarlison, Martinelli, Rodrygo, Pedro too have found a place in Tite's team. Among the other players in the squad are: Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, and Weverton; Defenders: Danilo, Dani Alves, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Bremer; Midfielders: Casemiro, Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Shedding light on the squad, who would be aiming to clinch their record 6th World Cup title in the Middle Eastern country, Ronaldo Nazario named Palmeiras' wonderkid Endrick Felipe as a player he felt should have been part of the team. "If I had to choose one to be part of the call, with few options to really act, I would choose Endrick. It would be a sensational experience for him. For the future of the Brazilian team," the Brazilian great said on Ronaldo TV. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo vs Messi - Stats that prove which legend dominates world stage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo believed the forward for Palmeiras, who turned 16 in the summer but has just recently made his first professional start, was prepared. One must note that the former Real Madrid legend went to the 1994 World Cup at the age of 17 when Brazil clinched the World Cup and was also part of the 2002 winning team.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"People are complaining about Gabigol's absence from the squad, but if I had to take one more forward, I'd go with Endrick. A boy with a very promising future and who is already in the professional field. It would be an incredible experience," Ronaldo added. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil no more dependent on Neymar, believes legendary Cafu

Image Credit: Getty Images

There are many more parallels. After the 1994 World Cup, Ronaldo moved to PSV Eindhoven and started making waves in Europe. Endrick cannot transfer until 2024 owing to his age; however, it is anticipated that he will do so as a teenager, most likely moving directly to a bigger club without first spending two seasons at PSV Eindhoven.

Image Credit: Getty Images