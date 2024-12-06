Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth: Check out assets, car collection of 'Yorker King' on his 31st birthday

'Yorker King' Jasprit Bumrah turns 31 today. Let's check out the assets, net worth, car collection of this ace bowler

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah

'Yorker King' Jasprit Bumrah turns 31 today. He is presently one of Cricket's most formidable bowlers. He is climbing new hights everyday. Let's check out his assets, net worth, car collection and career best figures

article_image2

Bumrah’s wealth stems from multiple sources. As a Grade A+ BCCI player, he earns Rs 7 crore annually, along with match fees per format. His IPL contract with Mumbai Indians in 2024 earned him Rs 18 crore, while endorsements with brands like Dream11, Asics, and OnePlus add Rs 1.5–2 crore per advertisement

article_image3

Bumrah’s luxurious lifestyle includes real estate in Mumbai (Rs 2 crore) and Ahmedabad (Rs 3 crore). His car collection boasts models like the Mercedes Maybach S560, Nissan GT-R, Range Rover Velar, and Toyota Innova Crysta, reflecting his taste for luxury

article_image4

By 2024, Bumrah’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 60 crore, a result of his cricketing contracts, IPL earnings, and endorsement deals. His financial success mirrors his on-field dominance, making him one of the most affluent cricketers globally

article_image5

On the field, Bumrah’s records are awe-inspiring. With 181 wickets in Tests, 149 in ODIs, and 89 in T20Is, he continues to be a match-winner for India. His lethal bowling skills have helped India secure numerous victories, cementing his place as one of cricket's greats

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: India faces early setback on Day 1 of pink-ball clash as Mitchell Starc shines snt

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: India faces early setback on Day 1 of pink-ball clash as Mitchell Starc shines

AUS vs IND, Adelaid Test: Rohit Sharma confirm changes in batting order, speaks about KL Rahul dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Rohit Sharma confirm changes in batting order, speaks about KL Rahul

Check out Sara Tendulkar education net worth as she joins father Sachin Tendulkar NGO gcw

Check out Sara Tendulkar’s education, net worth as she joins father Sachin Tendulkar's NGO

Shikhar Dhawan's 39th Birthday: Do you know the story behind his nickname 'Gabbar'? gcw

Shikhar Dhawan's 39th Birthday: Do you know the story behind his nickname 'Gabbar'?

Recent Stories

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will Mamata Banerjee govt credit December's money? gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will December's money be credited?

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends gcw

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon