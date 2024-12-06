Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth: Check out assets, car collection of 'Yorker King' on his 31st birthday

'Yorker King' Jasprit Bumrah turns 31 today. Let's check out the assets, net worth, car collection of this ace bowler

'Yorker King' Jasprit Bumrah turns 31 today. He is presently one of Cricket's most formidable bowlers. He is climbing new hights everyday. Let's check out his assets, net worth, car collection and career best figures

Bumrah’s wealth stems from multiple sources. As a Grade A+ BCCI player, he earns Rs 7 crore annually, along with match fees per format. His IPL contract with Mumbai Indians in 2024 earned him Rs 18 crore, while endorsements with brands like Dream11, Asics, and OnePlus add Rs 1.5–2 crore per advertisement

Bumrah’s luxurious lifestyle includes real estate in Mumbai (Rs 2 crore) and Ahmedabad (Rs 3 crore). His car collection boasts models like the Mercedes Maybach S560, Nissan GT-R, Range Rover Velar, and Toyota Innova Crysta, reflecting his taste for luxury

By 2024, Bumrah’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 60 crore, a result of his cricketing contracts, IPL earnings, and endorsement deals. His financial success mirrors his on-field dominance, making him one of the most affluent cricketers globally

On the field, Bumrah’s records are awe-inspiring. With 181 wickets in Tests, 149 in ODIs, and 89 in T20Is, he continues to be a match-winner for India. His lethal bowling skills have helped India secure numerous victories, cementing his place as one of cricket's greats

