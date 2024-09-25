Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Master Blaster to Record Breakers: 3 Indian players who surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in first-class cricket

    Sachin Tendulkar holds numerous records in international cricket, including most runs, centuries, and matches. However, there are Indian players who have surpassed his runs and centuries in first-class cricket. This article explores those interesting details.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    Enduring legacy:

    Sachin Tendulkar, revered as the God of Cricket, has left an indelible mark on the sport that will be remembered as long as cricket exists. His name resonates deeply within international cricket record books, inspiring countless players to follow in his illustrious footsteps. The reverberation of "Sachin, Sachin" still fills stadiums across India during matches, a testament to his unmatched legacy.

    article_image2

    Unmatched achievements:

    Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs and centuries in international cricket, with an astonishing 100 centuries to his name. The closest active player, Virat Kohli, trails significantly with 80 centuries, indicating the monumental challenge of bridging this gap. While Tendulkar tops numerous international records, his standing in domestic cricket sees some competition from three notable Indian batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary, and Wasim Jaffer. Despite their impressive domestic performances, these players have not received the same opportunities on the international stage.

    article_image3

    Domestic cricket comparisons:

    In domestic cricket, Tendulkar’s performance shows that he lags behind some contemporaries. Over his first-class career, he played 118 matches, accumulating 9,677 runs, including 33 centuries, with a highest score of 233. However, Wasim Jaffer outshines him in this arena, having scored a record 14,609 runs in 186 matches, including one triple century.

    article_image4

    Cheteshwar Pujara’s ascendancy:

    Cheteshwar Pujara, a stalwart of Indian Test cricket, has carved out his own legacy. In first-class cricket, Pujara has surpassed Tendulkar, amassing 13,201 runs in 160 matches, with an impressive 40 centuries. His highest individual score stands at 352. Pujara has also made significant contributions to the Indian Test team, scoring 7,195 runs in 103 matches, including three double centuries.

    article_image5

    Manoj Tiwary's promising career:

    Similarly, Manoj Tiwary has outscored Tendulkar in the domestic circuit. With 10,195 runs in 148 first-class matches and 30 centuries to his name, Tiwary's highest score is 303. Despite his remarkable statistics, he has only represented India in 12 One Day Internationals, where he scored 287 runs, including one century.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'All good things must come to an end': France legend Raphael Varane announces shock retirement from football snt

    'All good things must come to an end': French legend Raphael Varane announces shock retirement from football

    Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Alia Bhatt cheers loud for girls in blue [Watch video] RKK

    Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Alia Bhatt cheers loud for girls in blue [Watch video]

    Match wont be allowed Hindu Mahasabha calls for Gwalior Bandh, vows to stop India-Bangladesh T20 match AJR

    'Match won't be allowed': Hindu Mahasabha calls for Gwalior Bandh, vows to stop India-Bangladesh T20 match

    cricket Rest of India squad for Irani Cup 2024: Ishan Kishan picked ahead of Sanju Samson scr

    Rest of India squad for Irani Cup 2024: Ishan Kishan picked ahead of Sanju Samson

    football Real Madrid vs Alaves: La Liga 2024-25 match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Real Madrid vs Alaves: La Liga 2024-25 match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Recent Stories

    IND vs BAN Chennai Test: 6 records that were broken RKK

    IND vs BAN Chennai Test: 6 records that were broken

    IND vs BAN Chennai Test: 6 records that were broken RKK

    IND vs BAN Chennai Test: 6 records that were broken

    Benefits of Daily Body Lotion Application anr

    Skin hydration to softness: Know benefits of using body lotion daily

    Where is Siddique? Police launch massive search for absconding Malayalam actor in rape case dmn

    Where is Siddique? Police launch massive search for absconding Malayalam actor in rape case

    Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: BIGGEST festive sale season begins! gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: BIGGEST festive sale season begins!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon