From Master Blaster to Record Breakers: 3 Indian players who surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in first-class cricket

Sachin Tendulkar holds numerous records in international cricket, including most runs, centuries, and matches. However, there are Indian players who have surpassed his runs and centuries in first-class cricket. This article explores those interesting details.

Enduring legacy:

Sachin Tendulkar, revered as the God of Cricket, has left an indelible mark on the sport that will be remembered as long as cricket exists. His name resonates deeply within international cricket record books, inspiring countless players to follow in his illustrious footsteps. The reverberation of "Sachin, Sachin" still fills stadiums across India during matches, a testament to his unmatched legacy.

Unmatched achievements:

Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs and centuries in international cricket, with an astonishing 100 centuries to his name. The closest active player, Virat Kohli, trails significantly with 80 centuries, indicating the monumental challenge of bridging this gap. While Tendulkar tops numerous international records, his standing in domestic cricket sees some competition from three notable Indian batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary, and Wasim Jaffer. Despite their impressive domestic performances, these players have not received the same opportunities on the international stage.

Domestic cricket comparisons:

In domestic cricket, Tendulkar’s performance shows that he lags behind some contemporaries. Over his first-class career, he played 118 matches, accumulating 9,677 runs, including 33 centuries, with a highest score of 233. However, Wasim Jaffer outshines him in this arena, having scored a record 14,609 runs in 186 matches, including one triple century.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s ascendancy:

Cheteshwar Pujara, a stalwart of Indian Test cricket, has carved out his own legacy. In first-class cricket, Pujara has surpassed Tendulkar, amassing 13,201 runs in 160 matches, with an impressive 40 centuries. His highest individual score stands at 352. Pujara has also made significant contributions to the Indian Test team, scoring 7,195 runs in 103 matches, including three double centuries.

Manoj Tiwary's promising career:

Similarly, Manoj Tiwary has outscored Tendulkar in the domestic circuit. With 10,195 runs in 148 first-class matches and 30 centuries to his name, Tiwary's highest score is 303. Despite his remarkable statistics, he has only represented India in 12 One Day Internationals, where he scored 287 runs, including one century.

