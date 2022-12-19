World champion Messi sends heartwarming message to Argentina fans after lifting Qatar 2022 trophy

Following Argentina's victory over France to clinch the Qatar World Cup 2022, Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi sent a heartwarming message to all those who supported him and his team throughout the showpiece tournament.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Lionel Messi bagged his maiden World Cup glory after Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) at Qatar 2022 on Sunday night, sparking massive jubilation among fans of the 35-year-old icon. Following the historic victory at Doha's Lusail Stadium, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star took to Instagram to send a heart-warming message to his supporters. Also read: 'Picture perfect': Aguero carrying Messi during Argentina's World Cup 2022 victory celebration wins hearts

Image Credit: Getty Images

The grand finale had all the ingredients for a high-octane clash. What started with Messi's penalty and Angel di Maria's stunner ended with another goal from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and a sensational hat-trick from Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. Eventually, in the penalty shootout, France missed first through Kingsley Coman, and then Aurelien Tchoumeni put it wide. Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Montiel scored for Argentina, winning their third World Cup title.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi, who has vowed to continue his career with the national team after the World Cup triumph in the Gulf nation, took to Instagram to thank his family and all those who believed in Argentina's potential to lift the coveted trophy. "Champions of the World! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it......" wrote the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on the social media platform. Also read: Argentina win Qatar 2022: How the Messi vs Mbappe battle treated fans to G.O.A.T World Cup final

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and are united we are able to achieve what we aim for. The merit of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also one of all Argentinians. We did it!!!" Messi added in his Instagram post.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Let's go, Argentina. We're seeing you very soon," the former Barcelona legend added, in an indication that he has his eyes all set on the team's 2024 Copa America campaign. Argentina is the defending champions, and Messi is all geared up to continue as a champion as he confirmed he is not retiring from international football yet. Also read: 'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It's the most beautiful thing there is," Messi told TyC Sports. "Look what it is. It's beautiful. I wanted it a lot. God was going to give it to me. I had a feeling that it was this, we suffered a lot, but we got it. Obviously, I wanted to close my career with this. I can't ask for anything anymore. Thank God he gave me everything. Closing almost my career like this, it's impressive."

Image Credit: Getty Images