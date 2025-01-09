What does Mikel Arteta need to do to overcome Arsenal's goalscoring struggles?

Arsenal's recent struggles in goalscoring opportunities have further impacted the team's overall performance, raising questions on Mikel Arteta's tactical approach. 

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 7:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 7:49 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Newcastle in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal tie, Arsenal were exposed to a lack of explosiveness in their attack. Failing to score a single goal in the home leg of the semifinal, the Gunners will face significant challenge to overcome the deficit in the second leg, which will take place in West Ham. The thin line of attack, especially in midfield seemed to have lacked precision in order to break West Ham United's strong defense. Arsenal has been hit by setback of injuries by players of late, thus further increasing their struggle in goalscoring opportunities. 

Here's what Mikel Arteta can do if they want to strengthen frontline attack and coverting their chances into scoring goals.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta is well aware of the fact that Arsenal lacks 'explosiveness' in attack and his staff is looking to rectify the issue during the transfer window in January. In recent matches, the Gunners barely created any opportunities, raising their concerns over their ability to overtake in the points table and clinch their Premier League title. 

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite Arsenal have been doing well in the ongoing Premier League season as they are currently sitting at the second spot with the difference of six points between table toppers Liverpool. However, the Gunners have struggled with the players' injury setbacks and thus, their attacking depth has significantly weakened. 

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

In order to address the issues regarding the attacking depth, Mikel Arteta needs to change his tactical approach by looking at their strength. Changing approach in their tactics might help Arsenal put up attacking performances consistently. 
 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Over the last five years, Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal managed to sign seven attacking players, including Willian, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling. However, some of them already left the club. Arsenal's reliable attacking forward  Martin Odegaard's poor show in the ongoing season has affected the team's overall strength and performance. Thus, the Gunners need to sign a couple of attacking players in order to increase their bench strength. 

article_image6

Arsenal have been too reliant on netting goal first in order to take a lead over the opponents in the match. This won't work in high-pressure situations. They need to ways on how to bounce after trailing in the match. 

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

Over the last few years, Arsenal didn't act positively with the forwards that with players in other areas. Therefore, it has become indespensible for Arteta to foster their attacking line with players who can provide necessary pace and finishing skills. 

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the second leg of the semifinal tie against West Ham in Febraury, Arsenal have enough time to strengthen their bench by signing players in the transfer window. 

