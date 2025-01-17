Was Kylian Mbappe jealous of Lionel Messi at PSG? Neymar drops MASSIVE bombshell

Before Messi joined in 2021, Mbappe and Neymar led Paris Saint Germain to several domestic titles, including Ligue 1 titles and Coupe de France titles in 2019 and 2020.

Former Paris Saint Germain star Neymar Jr made a shocking revelation about his former club teammate Kylian Mbappe. Neymar Jr and Mbappa played together for the PSG from 2017 until the former’s departure from the club to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. In 2021, Argentine football legend Lionel Messi joined the Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona FC, where he spent 17 years of professional career. Messi joined Park of Princes receiving much media attention as it was for the first time that the legendary footballer played for a club other than Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at Paris attracted much fanfare, excitement and media attention as many anticipated that the attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe would help the PSG dominate European football.

However, things were different after the Barcelona legend arrived at PSG. In a conversation with Romario, Neymar was asked whether Mbappe is ‘annoying’. The 34-year-old denied it, stating that the France international was a ‘fundamental’ player for PSG despite there being fights in the dressing room. The Al Hilal player knew that Mbappe would go on to become one of the best in the world. “No, he is not. I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him the golden boy,” Neymar said. “I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together.” he added.

Neymar Jr further revealed that Kylian Mbappe was ‘jealous’ of Messi given his success and global recognition. He added that there was a change in the behaviour of Mbappe after the Argentina international made his arrival in Paris. “We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous. He didn’t want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behavior.”

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr joined Paris Saint Germain from Barcelona and AS Monaco in 2017 and 2018, respectively.. The Brazilian international was the most expensive player when he was transferred from Barcelona to PSG with a world record fee of €222 million. A year after Neymar joined the club, Mbappe secured a permanent deal with Paris Saint Germain with a fee €180 million, making him the most expensive teenage player of the time.

Before Messi joined, Mbappe and Neymar led Paris Saint Germain to several domestic titles, including Ligue 1 titles and Coupe de France titles in 2019 and 2020. Kylian Mbappe was the main striker for PSG until Messi joined the club. Neymar further revealed that the egos between the players at PSG affected the team’s performances in the important matches. “It is good to have egos, but you have to know that you don’t play alone,” Neymar said. “There needs to be another guy by your side. [Big] egos were almost everywhere, it can’t work. If nobody runs and nobody helps, it is impossible to win anything.” he added.

After six-year stint with Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappe moved to Real Madrid. He left PSG as one of their best strikers, having scored 256 goals in 308 appearances for the side. At Real Madrid, the France International has been seen as a potential successor to his childhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, who left the club in 2023 and 2024 to join Saudi Pro League clubs Al Nassr and Al Ittihad. In his 29 appearances, Mbappe netted 16 goals for Los Blancos so far.

