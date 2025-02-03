Transfer deadline day: Alejandro Garnacho to Alex Disasi, top 5 last-minute transfer targets

Several players are currently on the target list of several clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and to name a few, and they are hoping to finalize the deals before the transfer deadline ends.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The big day for Premier League clubs is here as the January transfer nears its dramatic conclusion as the clubs and managers are scrambling to finalize the deals before the deadline. Several clubs are making last-minute efforts to secure the signatures of their targeted players before the ongoing transfer window shuts. The big news before the transfer deadline is that Marcus Rashford has officially made his move to Aston Villa from Manchester United. Several players are currently on the target list of several clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and to name a few, and they are hoping to finalize the deals before the deadline ends. Take a look at the top five transfer targets who are expected to make their moves before windows, with negotiations intensifying in the final hours.

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. Alejandro Garnacho Alejandro Garnacho is set among footballers who will be getting transferred from one club to another club. Manchester United are looking to sell the Argentine winger on a permanent deal rather than a loan move. Manchester United’s rival Chelsea expressed their interest to sign Garnacho and they are expected to make a move at the last minute on the day of transfer deadline. The Blues are yet to sign a player in the ongoing January transfer window and this could change if they secure the signature of Alejandra Garnacho before the deadline ends. As per the latest update by Fabrizio Romano, there has been no talks between Chelsea and Manchester United on the transfer of Garnacho, but Stamford Bridge is expected to make a move at the last minute.



Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Christopher Nkunku Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is one of the transfer targets in the ongoing transfer window. The French international has been exploring options to move out of Chelsea as he was unhappy with his role as fringe player to midfielder Enzo Fernandez at the Stamford Bridge. Bayern Munich has expressed their interest to sign Nkunku. However, Manchester United have stepped in at the last minute and held talks with Chelsea to explore the possibility of signing Christopher Nkunku. The only issue with Nkunku is that he doesn’t want to leave Chelsea on loan and wants to secure a permanent deal with the future club.



Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Nico Gonzalez FC Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez is one of the players who are on the verge of making a last-minute transfer on the deadline. The 23-year-old has been heavily targeted by Manchester City in the transfer window as the Pep Guardiola-led side is looking for replacement for Rodri, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to anterior cruciate ligament injury in September last year. Manchester City is pursuing Gonzalez before the end of transfer window, but they received a setback as Porto FC rejected 50 million pounds as his transfer fee. The Portuguese club is very much adamant that they are not willing to sell their best player for less than 50.15 million pounds. With a few hours left for deadline day to end, it remains to be seen whether Manchester City will make another bid to sign Nico Gonzalez from Porto FC.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Axel Disasi Axel Disasi is nearing his exit from Chelsea after 1 and a half seasons with the club since his joining 2023. Chelsea has received bids from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa to transfer the French footballer. The Blues are looking to transfer out-of-favour midfielder on loan rather than a permanent deal. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa can sign Disasi on loan which could be made permanent at the end of the season. As per the latest update by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have ended their talks with Aston Villa and are considering different options to loan out the French international. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham Hotspur will meet the expectations of Chelsea’s transfer fee to sign Axel Disasi.

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Mathys Tel Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel is set to grab headlines as he is expected to be among those players who will be last-minute transfer targets. Tel had initially expressed his desire to stay at the Allianz Stadium, but had a change of heart after starting to receive enquiries from clubs across Europe. Manchester United had expressed their interest to sign the Bayern Munich star but the deal collapsed due to excessive demands from the Bundesliga giants. The Red Devils backed out from the deal to sign Mathys Tel and now, Arsenal have stepped in to secure the signature of the French International. It remains to be seen whether Mathys Tel will be making the move to Gunners before the deadline or will have to wait for the next transfer window to open.

