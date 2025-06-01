PSG win Champions League: Full list of 29 records broken in historic 2024-25 season
The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season witnessed a record-breaking campaign with PSG’s historic triumph and multiple individual and team milestones.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
PSG Win Champions League 2024-25
The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will go down in history not just for crowning Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as champions for the first time, but for an extraordinary list of records shattered across teams, players, and matches. The season marked a turning point in European football, highlighting both the rise of long-standing contenders and the evolution of the modern game.
Records From PSG's Historic UCL Campaign
After years of heartbreak and near misses, PSG finally lifted their maiden Champions League trophy — 31 years after their first appearance in the competition in the 1994-95 season.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Historic Campaign
- Longest Span Before First UCL Title (Champions League Era): PSG won their first UCL title 31 years after debuting in 1994-95 — beating the previous record of 13 years held by Chelsea and Barcelona.
- Most Appearances Before First UCL Title: PSG made 17 appearances before winning their first title, breaking Manchester City’s record of 12.
- Biggest Victory Margin in a UCL Final: PSG’s 5-0 win set a new record for the largest winning margin in a final, surpassing Milan’s 4-0 win in 1993-94.
- First Team with Seven Different Goalscorers in One Match: In their 7-0 win over Brest (Feb 19, 2025), PSG became the first club to have seven different scorers in a single UCL game.
Other Club Records
Other clubs also etched their names into the Champions League’s storied legacy.
- Most Consecutive UCL Appearances - Real Madrid: Real Madrid extended their record to 28 consecutive appearances.
- Most Consecutive Knockout Stage Appearances - Real Madrid: Also a record 28 times in the knockout stages.
- Most UCL Seasons (Overall, non-consecutive): Real Madrid and Barcelona are now tied with 29 total seasons each.
- Longest Run Without Conceding from Start of Season - Inter Milan: Inter went 539 minutes before conceding, breaking Manchester United’s 481-minute record from 2010-11.
Other Clubs Records Continued
- Biggest Away Win in UCL Knockout Game - Arsenal: Arsenal’s 7-1 win over PSV broke Real Madrid’s 6-1 record from 2013-14.
- Most Own Goals in a UCL Season - Girona & Feyenoord: Both clubs scored 4 own goals, surpassing Fenerbahçe’s 2007-08 tally of 3.
- Most Goals in a Single Matchday - Matchday 5 (Nov 2024): A total of 67 goals were scored, beating the previous high of 63 from Matchday 1 in 2000-01.
- Most Hat-tricks in a Single Season: The 2024-25 season featured 12 hat-tricks, breaking the record of 10 set in 2019-20.
- Most Goals in a Single UCL Season: A staggering 618 goals were scored, breaking the previous record of 449 (2000-01).
Individual Records Broken
- Most Appearances for a Single Club - Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich): Muller reached 163 matches for Bayern, extending his own record.
- Second-Most Wins in UCL History - Muller: Muller now has 111 UCL wins, just 4 behind Cristiano Ronaldo (115).
- Most Goal Involvements in a Single UCL Season - Raphinha (Barcelona): Raphinha equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013-14 record with 21 goal involvements (13 goals, 8 assists).
- Second-Most Assists in a Season - Raphinha: With 8 assists, Raphinha tied four others (Beckham, Mendieta, Milner, Neymar); the record is 9 by Luis Figo.
- Two 10+ Goal Scorers from One Club - Raphinha & Lewandowski (Barcelona): They joined Messi-Neymar (2014-15) and Liverpool's trio (2017-18) in this elite list.
- Most Penalties Scored in UCL History - Lewandowski Ties Ronaldo: Lewandowski brought his tally to 19 penalties, tying Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Most Penalty Goals in a Single Season – Guirassy (Dortmund): Tied Joao Mario’s 2022-23 record with 5 penalty goals.
- First Hat-trick of Penalties in a UCL Match – Harry Kane: Kane scored a hat-trick of penalties against Dinamo Zagreb (Sep 17, 2024) — the first in UCL history.
Individual Records Broken Continued
- Most Hat-tricks by a Club - Real Madrid: Thanks to Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid now hold the record with 16 hat-tricks scored in total.
- Youngest Semi-final Goalscorer - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): Yamal scored at 17, beating Mbappe’s record (18, in 2016-17).
- Two Direct Free-kick Goals in One Match - Declan Rice (Arsenal): Rice tied legends like Neymar and Rivaldo with 2 direct free-kicks vs Real Madrid (Apr 8, 2025).
- First to Score Two Own Goals in One Match - Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord): A historic low for Trauner in a match vs Lille (Jan 29, 2025).
- First to Score for and Against Same Club in One Season - Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan): He scored 5 goals for Feyenoord, then an own goal against them after joining Milan.
- Most Saves in a Single UCL Match - Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk): Riznyk made 15 saves vs PSV (Nov 27), breaking the tracked record of 13 (since 2003-04).
- Most Managerial Wins - Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid): Ancelotti now has 124 UCL wins (+8 this season).
- Most Managerial Appearances in UCL - Carlo Ancelotti: He also leads with 218 appearances in the competition (+14 this season).
A Memorable Champions League 2024-25
From PSG’s long-awaited coronation to record-breaking goal tallies, the 2024-25 Champions League season was nothing short of spectacular. Whether through unforgettable goals, remarkable performances, or statistical feats, this campaign redefined what’s possible in Europe’s elite competition.
Source: AceOdds.com