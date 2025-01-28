Neymar Jr net worth: Take a look at Brazilian international's car and watch collections

Neymar Jr’s extravagant lifestyle has always grabbed the headlines as well as the attention of the fans, thanks to his penchant for living king-size life through his earnings and endorsements. 

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 2:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 2:28 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brazilian Neymar Jr is not just one of the popular footballers in the world but also one of the richest athletes globally, known for his extravagant lifestyle. Just like his performance on the field has often caught the attention of the fans, his off-field lifestyle has equally captivated the people’s imagination. Neymar Jr’s extravagant lifestyle has always grabbed the headlines as well as the attention of the fans, thanks to his penchant for living king-size life through his earnings and endorsements. 

Neymar Jr has been in the news recently for his return to Santos FC, where he began his professional career, after mutually agreeing to terminate the contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal on Monday. The 32-year-old Brazilian international’s return to Santos FC has gained spotlight, let’s take a look at how rich is Neymar Jr and how much he indulges in luxury through his extensive watch and car collections.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Neymar Jr’s net worth 

Neymar Jr’s wealth has been largely contributed to his successful football career, where he plied his trade for FC Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Al Hilal. The Brazilian international has a net worth of US$ 200 million, making him one of the richest football players in the world. Apart from his earnings in football, Neymar Jr has lucrative endorsement deals with Puma, Red Bull, Mondelez International,  Beats Electronics, DAZN, Electronic Arts, Gillette, Mastercard, and McDonald's. Neymar’s endorsement is around $35 million. Last year, the Brazilian forward earned $ 20 million from his off-field earnings. 

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Neymar Jr watch collection   

Just like every top football player in the world, Neymar Jr too has indulged himself in a luxurious watch collection. His collection includes Richard Mille RM 68-01 Tourbillon Cyril Kongo, Rolex GMT Master 2 18k White Gold Ruby Set Bezel, Richard Mille RM 11-03,  Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore and a few others, Jacob & Co Gotham City watch is reportedly Neymar’s most expensive watch owned by him, costing him $260,000. Neymar’s taste for high end watches reflects his opulence and status as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. 
 

article_image4

Neymar

Neymar Jr car collection 

Just like the richest footballers in the world, Neymar Jr has a love for cars. His car collection in the garage is evident to his fondness for luxury and high-performance cars. Amid his prized-possession in his car garage are Lykan Hypersport, Lamborghini Veneno, Porsche Panamera, Maserati MC12, Audi R8 Spyder, and Mercedes AMG GT. The total worth of his cars is reportedly around $10 million, making him one of the richest athletes in the world. The latest addition to his car collection is  Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which reportedly cost him $1.25 million. He bought this car after moving to Al Hilal. 
 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Other investments by Neymar Jr 

Apart from watch and car collections, Neymar Jr has made investments to further luxury lifestyle and secure his future. He has reportedly owned a private yacht and a private jet. The Brazilian international private jet, Embraer Legacy 450, is reportedly valued at $25.9 million. He also owned a luxury mansion Mangaratiba, Brazil, reportedly worth $8 million. The 32-year-old has business ventures by making investments in NFTs and Cryptocurrency, showcasing his keen interest in emerging technologies and digital investments. 
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Sharma lodges complaint with BCCI over Sunil Gavaskars criticism on his captaincy during BGT: Report HRD

Rohit Sharma lodges complaint with BCCI over Sunil Gavaskar's criticism on his captaincy during BGT: Report

Virat Kohli set for Ranji Trophy return after 12 years; DDCA to beef up security HRD

Virat Kohli set for Ranji Trophy return after 12 years; DDCA to beef up security

Football He is back to his first Fans await Neymar Jrs return to Santos FC after terminating contract with Al-Hilal HRD

'He's back to first love': Fans await Neymar Jr's return to Santos FC after terminating contract with Al-Hilal

football Champions League showdown: Man City and PSG fight for survival as top 8 spots hang in the balance snt

Champions League showdown: Man City and PSG fight for survival as top 8 spots hang in the balance

Uzbek GM Yakubboev refuses handshake with Indian player Vaishali over 'religious' reasons, sparks row (WATCH) vkp

Uzbek GM Yakubboev refuses handshake with Indian player Vaishali over 'religious' reasons, sparks row (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Who is Dodi Khan? Pakistani actor who is getting married to Rakhi Sawant RBA

Who is Dodi Khan? Pakistani actor who is getting married to Rakhi Sawant (WATCH)

'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat shk

'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat

HRW warns Bangladesh's reforms at risk amid journalist crackdowns and arrests anr

HRW warns Bangladesh's reforms at risk amid journalist crackdowns and arrests

Honeymoon mistakes to avoid for a blissful, happy marriage RBA

Honeymoon mistakes to avoid for a blissful, happy marriage

Vita Coco Stock Slips After Analyst Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Sours

Vita Coco Stock Slips After Analyst Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Sours

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon