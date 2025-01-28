Neymar Jr net worth: Take a look at Brazilian international's car and watch collections

Neymar Jr’s extravagant lifestyle has always grabbed the headlines as well as the attention of the fans, thanks to his penchant for living king-size life through his earnings and endorsements.

Brazilian Neymar Jr is not just one of the popular footballers in the world but also one of the richest athletes globally, known for his extravagant lifestyle. Just like his performance on the field has often caught the attention of the fans, his off-field lifestyle has equally captivated the people’s imagination. Neymar Jr’s extravagant lifestyle has always grabbed the headlines as well as the attention of the fans, thanks to his penchant for living king-size life through his earnings and endorsements. Neymar Jr has been in the news recently for his return to Santos FC, where he began his professional career, after mutually agreeing to terminate the contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal on Monday. The 32-year-old Brazilian international’s return to Santos FC has gained spotlight, let’s take a look at how rich is Neymar Jr and how much he indulges in luxury through his extensive watch and car collections.

Neymar Jr’s net worth Neymar Jr’s wealth has been largely contributed to his successful football career, where he plied his trade for FC Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Al Hilal. The Brazilian international has a net worth of US$ 200 million, making him one of the richest football players in the world. Apart from his earnings in football, Neymar Jr has lucrative endorsement deals with Puma, Red Bull, Mondelez International, Beats Electronics, DAZN, Electronic Arts, Gillette, Mastercard, and McDonald's. Neymar’s endorsement is around $35 million. Last year, the Brazilian forward earned $ 20 million from his off-field earnings.

Neymar Jr watch collection Just like every top football player in the world, Neymar Jr too has indulged himself in a luxurious watch collection. His collection includes Richard Mille RM 68-01 Tourbillon Cyril Kongo, Rolex GMT Master 2 18k White Gold Ruby Set Bezel, Richard Mille RM 11-03, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore and a few others, Jacob & Co Gotham City watch is reportedly Neymar’s most expensive watch owned by him, costing him $260,000. Neymar’s taste for high end watches reflects his opulence and status as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.



Neymar Jr car collection Just like the richest footballers in the world, Neymar Jr has a love for cars. His car collection in the garage is evident to his fondness for luxury and high-performance cars. Amid his prized-possession in his car garage are Lykan Hypersport, Lamborghini Veneno, Porsche Panamera, Maserati MC12, Audi R8 Spyder, and Mercedes AMG GT. The total worth of his cars is reportedly around $10 million, making him one of the richest athletes in the world. The latest addition to his car collection is Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which reportedly cost him $1.25 million. He bought this car after moving to Al Hilal.



Other investments by Neymar Jr Apart from watch and car collections, Neymar Jr has made investments to further luxury lifestyle and secure his future. He has reportedly owned a private yacht and a private jet. The Brazilian international private jet, Embraer Legacy 450, is reportedly valued at $25.9 million. He also owned a luxury mansion Mangaratiba, Brazil, reportedly worth $8 million. The 32-year-old has business ventures by making investments in NFTs and Cryptocurrency, showcasing his keen interest in emerging technologies and digital investments.



