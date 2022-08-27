It's Chelsea vs Man United for Aubameyang! Will the Barcelona striker return to Premier League?

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look to beat Chelsea to the signing of the Barcelona striker.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the summer transfer clock ticking, European clubs scramble the window to make last-minute signings. One such club is Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, undergoing a metamorphosis of sorts. With no clear indication, if Cristiano Ronaldo will stay or leave Old Trafford, reports suggest that the Red Devils are gearing up to hijack Chelsea's move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Also read: Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez does not want Aubameyang to leave 'under any circumstances'

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, United are hopeful that they can secure the signing of the 33-year-old, who joined the Catalan club just six months ago. Ten Hag is eager to make further additions to his squad before the transfer deadline and reportedly wants to add another option up front.

Image Credit: Getty Images

United brought Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia this summer. The Red Devils are still interested in signing Antony, but their last offer of 76 million pounds for the Ajax winger was reportedly rejected. Marco Asensio of Real Madrid has also been mentioned in connection with a move to Old Trafford. Also read: 'Keep working and focused': Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles as Man United star trains alongside Casemiro

Image Credit: Getty Images

As far as Thomas Tuchel's team is concerned, a striker is vital for Chelsea. Although Armando Broja has recently returned to the Blues following his loan stint with Southampton last season, the lack of additional attacking options has prompted a last-minute search for a new forward.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Aubameyang may prove to be a cheap attacking option, even if only temporarily, given his familiarity with Tuchel from their time working together at Borussia Dortmund. However, according to reports, the Gabonese superstar is asking for a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are only prepared to offer a one-year deal. Also read: Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 4 tips: 12 best players, captain options and more

Image Credit: Getty Images