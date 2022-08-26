Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 4 tips: 12 best players, captain options and more

    Here's a look at players to pick, transfer to make, captain choices and more for your Fantasy Premier League 2022-23 team for Gameweek 4.

    Sunita Iyer
    London, First Published Aug 26, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    Last weekend, managers of the Fantasy Premier League 2022-23 were met with a sea of terrible returns, with many hyped-up, expensive assets performing poorly. For the defence, it was a lean gameweek, but for the midfielders, it was a gluttonous one, with eight players scoring 10 points or more.

    Martin Odegaard followed in Gabriel Jesus' footsteps to finish first in the FPL charts for the most points of the round for the second weekend in a row. 

    Budget defender William Saliba also contributed significantly, and it is not surprising that managers are swarming to Arsenal assets considering that they are the only team that has a 100% winning record to this day.

    Also read: Arsenal's Zinchenko wins hearts with reaction of disbelief to Saliba's goal against Bournemouth

    Since the first three weekends have been relatively low-scoring contests, several Wildcards will undoubtedly be activated before Gameweek 4. 

    Given that managers have been handed free reign to make as many deals as they like during the World Cup, it might be a wise move to use the Wildcard early this season.

    Gameweek 4 fixtures:

    Saturday 27 August

    Southampton vs Man Utd
    Brentford vs Everton
    Brighton vs Leeds
    Chelsea vs Leicester
    Liverpool vs Bournemouth
    Man City vs Crystal Palace
    Arsenal vs Fulham

    Sunday 28 August

    Aston Villa vs West Ham
    Wolves vs Newcastle
    Nottingham Forest vs Spurs

    Also read: 'Keep working and focused': Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles as Man United star trains alongside Casemiro

    Here's a look at the best transfers/players for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League 2022-23:

    1. Nick Pope (Newcastle): The Wolverhampton Wanderers team, who have gone two games without scoring, will be faced by the goalie for Newcastle United. In his first three games, Pope has two clean sheets, three save points, and three bonus points.

    2. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City): At home against Crystal Palace, the Manchester City defender has promised on both ends of the field. The Portuguese star scored 11 points in City's 4-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth in their final game at the Etihad Stadium, combining an assist and a clean sheet.

    3. Reece James (Chelsea): The Chelsea wingback has a strong history against Leicester City, earning 19 points in their previous matches. In Gameweek 2's 2-2 tie with Tottenham Hotspur, James scored in his final home game.

    4. Ben Mee (Brentford): Another Brentford player who may cause problems for Everton at set-pieces is this centre-back. Mee contributed 14 points and a headed goal to the Bees' most recent home victory, a 4-0 triumph against Manchester United in Gameweek 2.

    5. William Saliba (Arsenal): Relatively less expensive in comparison to other defenders, the Frenchman's stunning goal last weekend puts him right up the ranks for FPL managers. 

    6. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal): The former Manchester City star has been impressive so far for the Gunners and is expected to continue his good run when they take on Fulham this weekend.

    Also read: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona

    7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): The Egyptian striker for Liverpool has an impressive record against newly promoted teams, scoring double figures in five of his last seven such matches. In contrast, AFC Bournemouth has given up at least three goals in each of its last two games.

    8. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal): This season, the winger has been Arsenal's most reliable performer, generating results in each of the first three Gameweeks. Prior to the Gunners' home match against Fulham, Martinelli's ownership has risen to 41%.

    9. Rodrigo (Leeds United): The Spaniard, who plays as a forward for Leeds United but is categorised as a midfielder in Fantasy, is the leading scorer in FPL with four goals and an assist. The most purchased player in Gameweek 4 is Rodrigo, who has gained nearly a million new owners in preparation for the Whites' trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

    10. Ivan Toney (Brentford): Before the start of the season, Fantasy Premier League managers perhaps wouldn't have considered buying this Brentford forward. However, the Englishman has surprised many with his form. A home encounter with Everton gives Ivan Toney the chance to extend his fine start.

    11. Erling Haaland (Manchester City): More than any other player in Fantasy, Manchester City's frontman has received seven significant chances in the first three Gameweeks. When chosen, Haaland has contributed to 50% of his team's goals, scoring three and providing one.

    12. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal): The Brazilian player for Arsenal scored 19 points in his most recent home game, a 4-2 victory over Leicester City, and is one of the top choices for captain in Gameweek 4. Jesus faces a Fulham side who have conceded twice in two of their three matches.

    Also read: Champions League 2022-23 Draw: Group of death, Lewandowski's nightmare, Haaland's 'home coming' and more

    Captain options for Fantasy Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 4:

    Manchester City's playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is among the best candidates for the captain's armband due to a home matchup with Crystal Palace.

    Other options are:

    Erling Haaland - Manchester City
    Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
    Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal
    Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
    Ivan Toney - Brentford
    Rodrigo - Leeds United

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 3:49 PM IST
