    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez does not want Aubameyang to leave 'under any circumstances'

    Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona as they are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes.  

    Barcelona, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    The future of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been much discussed in the media over the past few days. The 33-year-old only joined Camp Nou during the January transfer window earlier this year when Arsenal cancelled his contract. The Gabonese forward joined on a free transfer, and his rapid emergence as a crucial member of the group contributed significantly to the Catalans' second-place finish in La Liga in the previous campaign.

    Even though Aubameyang had only been a team member for under six months, the forward concluded the 2021–2022 season as Barcelona's equal highest scorer. However, with Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski joining the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich, the former Arsenal captain is no longer the first-choice striker.

    Additionally, Aubameyang is being linked to Premier League powerhouse Chelsea to lure him away from Camp Nou. Having worked with the 33-year-old at Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel, the manager of the Blues, is interested in bringing in a new No. 9. To that aim, Chelsea is reportedly putting together a signing bid for Aubameyang.

    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez does not want Aubameyang to leave the team "under any circumstances," according to AS journalist Javi Miguel. According to reports, the 42-year-old coach wants to hang onto the former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund attacker. To reduce the club's overstaffed attacking department, he prefers that they break ways with Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay, and Ez Abde.

    Aubameyang has quickly established his value at Barcelona. Retaining the 33-year-old to compete with and fill in for Lewandowski will put the club in good stead, given Blaugrana's ambitious goals. Quality depth in the squad across all positions will be crucial.

    The Gabonese still has three years left on his current Barcelona contract, and he hasn't indicated that he's considering returning to London. A departure is unlikely given that Xavi Hernandez is also determined to hang onto the 33-year-old.

