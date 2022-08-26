Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Keep working and focused': Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles as Man United star trains alongside Casemiro

    Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Southampton, Cristiano Ronaldo sent an encouraging message to his teammates, including Casemiro, with whom he created magic during his stint at Real Madrid.

    Riding high on the 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester United stars would be raring to taste another victory when they go to Southampton for Saturday's Premier League clash. The Red Devils have been training hard at the Carrington Ground, which will please new manager Erik ten Hag, who faced massive criticism following shock defeats against Brighton and Brentford. Although the focus remains on want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club, photographs from the training session showcase that the Portuguese icon is enjoying his time with the lads and new recruit and former Real Madrid legend Casemiro.

    Ronaldo took to Instagram to share glimpses of his training session, where the 37-year-old appears to be relishing the effort that is going in to keep the squad upbeat. "Keep working and focused," the Portugal talisman wrote in the post's caption that has garnered several likes and comments.

    Manchester United also shared a video of Ronaldo and Casemiro training with the rest of the squad at Carrington, which showcases a re-energised team following Monday's crucial win. It was also the first time the Brazilian trained with his new teammates, with the 30-year-old showcasing what he can bring to the Red Devils' table.

    With the summer transfer clock ticking and reports suggesting that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is still scrambling to find a suitor to fulfil the striker's Champions League desire, it remains to be seen if the Portuguese icon's wish is granted. However, Manchester United fans would be hoping that with his former Real Madrid teammate in the squad, the two can recreate the magic of their time with the Los Blancos. 

    Ronaldo and Casemiro shared an immensely close relationship at Santiago Bernabeu and were a part of four Champions League title victories, i.e. in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Although the Portuguese icon left Real Madrid to join Juventus, the 37-year-old striker always cherished his time in the Spanish capital and, in 2019, asserted that he shared a great relationship with the Brazilian, among others. Several photographs and videos reveal that the two got along well at Real Madrid, and Manchester United supporters will hope they can rekindle their love affair. 

    Meanwhile,  all eyes will be on Erik ten Hag ahead of the Southampton clash, as fans will be eager to know if the Dutchman hands Casemiro the chance to make his debut at the Saint Mary's Stadium. Regardless, the 30-year-old defensive midfielder is pumped up for this new chapter of his life. "There is no doubt I am really excited. I felt that great affection from the moment I arrived, and I think it's a new challenge. I'm raring to go," the Brazilian stated ahead of his potential debut.

    According to reports, Casemiro's meticulous preparation for games extends to making considerations for match officials. "The 30-year-old is so meticulous that he commissions a dossier from his staff on the referee before each match he plays. The dossier contains information such as the official's reputation, how he prefers to be called, where he is from, whether he has another job. His style of match management," Marcus Alves reported. 

    Casemiro's preparation, as per Alves, also extends to language and how he communicates with his teammates and the referee. "He also began studying English a few years ago to improve his communication with the officials. He believes that to be a sign of respect, but also something that can help deliver an edge for his team," Alves added.

