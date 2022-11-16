Is retirement after Qatar World Cup 2022 on Messi's mind? Argentinian icon's gives goosebumps response

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi when he takes centre stage in the Qatar World Cup 2022, with Argentina being one of the strong favourites to lift the coveted trophy. But fans of the legendary forward are curious to know if the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will hang up his boots after the tournament. Here's what the 35-year-old had to say:

Image Credit: Getty Images

Argentinian hero Lionel Messi will play in his final FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, and the 35-year-old legend will do everything in his power to make history on football's biggest platform. One of the favourites entering the competition is Argentina, with many odds favouring the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player to lift the prized Cup. After winning the Copa America 2021, La Albiceleste will aim to keep up their winning ways and help the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to clinch the world title that has eluded him throughout his remarkable career. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Argentina's Lionel Messi could break in showpiece event

Image Credit: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Messi confirmed that this year's showpiece event in the Gulf nation would be his last World Cup outing, breaking the hearts of several fans. However, with just a few days left for Qatar 2022 to kickoff, supporters of the Argentinian superstar are wondering if the 35-year-old is considering hanging up his boots after the tournament.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi's future remains one of football's most discussed topics in recent times, with reports suggesting that his former club Barcelona and Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami are keen on signing the PSG star. The Argentinian icon has enjoyed sublime form this season, contributing 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games for the Parisian club. Despite this impressive return to creating magic on the field, he insists that he is nearing the end of his illustrious career. Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an interview with CONMEBOl by Cecilio Flematti, Messi spoke about his final years and what lies ahead after the showpiece event in Qatar. "I suppose that after my retirement, I will still be linked to the sport because I love football, I love playing it, and I enjoy it; the only thing I've done all my life is play football. I'm sure that whatever I do after will be related to it, although I don't know what. I don't think I'll play much more."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Do you imagine playing until you're 40?" Flematti asked him, and Messi replied: "No, no, neither do I. I always say that I don't see myself as a coach, it's not something I'm interested in, but maybe tomorrow I'll change my mind." Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo vs Messi - Stats that prove which legend dominates world stage

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It's difficult to know what will happen tomorrow. Playing for Newell's was a dream I always had when I was a kid, to be able to play in Argentine football, to go to the pitch and want to be there. But now it depends on a lot of things. I have my family and three children. I just had a big change in my life that was very hard for my whole family and me. Today, I've overcome it, and we feel great. We are already adapted to our new place," Messi added.

Image Credit: Getty Images