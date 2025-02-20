Is Mbappe Real Madrid's next Ronaldo? Hat-trick hero's Man City destruction signals start of new era

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick led Real Madrid past Manchester City into the Champions League last 16, marking a personal milestone and reinforcing his status as a key player.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe delivered a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City to propel Real Madrid into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, marking a new personal milestone with the Spanish giants. The French superstar, who grew up idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo with posters of the Madrid legend in his room, finally lived his dream on the grandest European stage. After years of heartbreak with Paris Saint-Germain, where his side repeatedly fell short in the competition, Mbappe is now part of Madrid’s historic European dominance. With Los Blancos struggling at the start of the campaign—partly due to Mbappe’s adaptation issues—the reigning European champions needed their marquee signing to rise to the occasion. The forward did just that, delivering three clinical finishes in a resounding 3-1 victory on the night and a 6-3 aggregate triumph over Pep Guardiola’s City.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe Embraces the Big Occasion "This is the type of game we want to play," Mbappe said post-match. "People told me about these nights, and now I can see it with my own eyes. I want to experience many more of them." Mbappe’s journey to Madrid last summer came after prolonged transfer speculation and failed attempts by the club to secure his services. However, his initial months at the Bernabeu were challenging, marred by inconsistency and missed opportunities, including crucial penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao. Determined to prove his mettle, Mbappe has been in scintillating form, netting 18 goals in his last 18 matches. His hat-trick against City was the defining moment of his Madrid career so far, showcasing his evolution into the team’s talismanic figure. "I knew that I couldn’t have done worse than I was doing," Mbappe told Movistar after the game. "My adaptation time was over, and I had to show my quality."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chasing Greatness For Mbappe, simply playing for Madrid is not enough—he aims to make history. "Making my dream come true is one thing, but I want to play well here, mark an era, and write history at Real Madrid," he stated. "I’ve always said I have no limit. If I can score 50 goals, I will score them. If I can score more, I’ll score more. But the important thing is winning titles." His current tally stands at 28 goals in 38 games for Madrid, and his red-hot form has already drawn comparisons to club legends. Manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the Frenchman has the potential to reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s level but acknowledges the challenge ahead.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"He has the quality to reach Cristiano’s level," said Ancelotti. "But Cristiano set the bar very high. Mbappe has just started at this club, and he has to work hard. For the quality he has and his desire to play here, he can get there, but it won’t be easy." Ronaldo, Madrid’s all-time leading scorer, amassed 450 goals in 438 appearances after joining from Manchester United in 2009. While Vinicius Junior has been instrumental in Madrid’s success in recent years, Mbappe’s goal-scoring prowess suggests he could emerge as the club’s next iconic figure.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Looking Ahead Madrid will face either city rivals Atletico Madrid or German champions Bayer Leverkusen in the next round. Mbappe expressed his preference for a local derby against Atletico. "Both would be difficult games, so it’s better to have a tough match without having to travel," he said. With his dream move to Madrid now a reality, Mbappe has firmly set his sights on rewriting history with Los Blancos, and if his latest performance is any indication, he is well on his way.

