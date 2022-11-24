South Koreans salute 'superhero' Son Heung-min's grit by donning Zorro-like mask at Qatar World Cup 2022

South Korean fans' gesture to don Zorro-like masks and applause for Son Heung-min's grit has won the hearts of millions worldwide, and some believe the talisman has perhaps started a trend with this protective mask.

The Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan was filled with South Korean fans wearing a replica protective facemask as a tribute to their 'superhero' Son Heung-min, who is recovering from an orbital injury. Ahead of the Group H clash between Uruguay and South Korea in the ongoing Qatar World Cup 2022, fans of the southeast Asian nation thronged the stadium to see their hero in action.

As Paulo Bento's side took to the pitch for their World Cup opener against Uruguay, the South Korean skipper made his first appearance since being forced off whilst playing for Tottenham in the Champions League. The 30-year-old, who just underwent surgery for an eye socket fracture, was spotted with a protective face mask on.

Also read: Switzerland's Embolo trolled for no celebration after goal against country of birth Cameroon in World Cup 2022

South Korean fans' gesture to don Zorro-like masks and applause for Son's grit has won the hearts of millions worldwide, and some believe the talisman has perhaps started a trend with this protective mask.

During the clash, South Korea looked more threatening in the first half and had the game's biggest chance, with Hwang Ui-Jo firing over after receiving a cutback totally unmarked near the penalty spot. Prior to halftime, Uruguay had two noteworthy half-chances. Darwin Nunez narrowly missed converting a Facundo Pellistri cross, and Diego Godin expertly headed the ball off the underside of the post.

Nunez continued to appear energetic during a cagey second half, but it lacked inspiration. The Liverpool player threatened again in minute 80, but his shot from a distance drifted wide and wasn't quite wayward enough for a stretched Edinson Cavani to turn it towards the goal. The strike drew a parry from Korean goalkeeper Seung-gyu Kim.

Fede Valverde's outstanding long-range shot that struck the near post as the clock reached 89 minutes and Uruguay stepped up the tempo was the closest either team came to a victory as they began their World Cup campaigns.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans applaud Uruguay-South Korea's competitive spirit in goalless draw

Regardless of the goalless draw, football enthusiasts will take home the spirit shown by Son Heung-min and the support he has received from South Korean fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter: