Who is the fastest player at Qatar World Cup 2022? Hint: It's not Kylian Mbappe!

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe is shaping up to become the best player of the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, the 23-year-old sensation barely makes it to the top 10 best players of the showpiece tournament when it comes to speed.

Image Credit: Getty Images

France national team superstar Kylian Mbappe is having a dream Qatar World Cup 2022. With five goals in the tournament so far, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation would be hoping to fire Les Bleus to a victory - first against Morocco in the semi-finals and then against the winner of Argentina vs Croatia - and become back-to-back world champions. Also read: France vs Morocco: When Mbappe promised to 'destroy' and 'kill' Hakimi in Qatar World Cup 2022 prediction

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 23-year-old player is solidifying his authority in the sport and is pegged to become the greatest of all time after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Mbappe is known for his footballing skills and top speed - especially with the ball at his feet. However, surprisingly the PSG star has barely cracked into the top 10 fastest players list at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Here's a look at the top 10 fastest players in this year's FIFA World Cup:

Image Credit: Getty Images

No. 10 - Tajon Buchanan, Canada, 21.87 mph The 23-year-old winger plays for Belgian first division A side Club Brugge and the Canadian national team. At the Qatar World Cup 2022, the player clocked 21.87 mph to be the 10th most fastest player in the tournament so far. Also read: 300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money?

Image Credit: Getty Images

No. 9 - Nemanja Radonjic, Serbia, 21.87 mph The 26-year-old midfielder plays for Serie A club Torino, on loan from Ligue 1 giants Marseille. The Serbian star clocked 21.87 mph at the Qatar World Cup 2022, making him the 9th fastest player in the showpiece tournament.

Image Credit: Getty Images

No. 8 - Kylian Mbappe, France, 21.87 mph The 23-year-old forward, who is known for his speed and skills, has only clocked 21.87 mph at Qatar World Cup 2022, which is less than the 22.3 mph the PSG star has clocked in the Ligue 1 season. Also read: First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup after death of journalists

Image Credit: Getty Images

No. 7- Ismaila Sarr, Senegal, 21.93 mph The 24-year-old winger, who plays for Watford in the Premier League, clocked 21.93 mph at the Qatar World Cup 2022, making him the 7th fastest player in the tournament so far. He also scored one goal for Senegal during their campaign.

Image Credit: Getty Images

No. 6 - Achraf Hakimi, Morocco, 21.93 mph The Morocco right-back, who is having a dream Qatar World Cup 2022, has clocked 21.93 mph at the mega event, making him the 6th fastest player. The PSG star will face close friend and teammate Mbappe in the semi-finals when Morocco face France in the high-octane clash. Also read: Argentina, Croatia, France, Morocco... which team will lift Qatar World Cup? Brazilian great Ronaldo predicts

Image Credit: Getty Images

No. 5 - Daniel James, Wales, 21.99 mph The 25-year-old winger, who plays for Fulham in Premier League, on loan from Leeds United, clocked a speed of 21.99 mph at the Qatar World Cup 2022 for Wales.

Image Credit: Getty Images

No.4 - Antonee Robinson, United States, 21.99 mph The 25-year-old left-back, who plays for Fulham in Premier League, is the 4th fastest player at Qatar World Cup 2022, having clocked a speed of 21.99 mph for the United States. Also read: Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll's prediction drives Messi supporters nuts!

Image Credit: Getty Images

No.3 - David Raum, Germany, 22.00 mph The 24-year-old left-back, who plays for Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, clocked 22.00 mph to become the third fastest player at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Image Credit: Getty Images

No. 2 - Nico Williams, Spain, 22.12 mph The 20-year-old winger, who plays for La Liga team Athletico Bilbao, is the second fastest player at the Qatar World Cup 2022, having clocked a speed of 22.12 mph. Also read: 'Euro 2024, here we come': Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Mourinho next head coach

Image Credit: Getty Images