Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is the fastest player at Qatar World Cup 2022? Hint: It's not Kylian Mbappe!

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 6:52 PM IST

    France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe is shaping up to become the best player of the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, the 23-year-old sensation barely makes it to the top 10 best players of the showpiece tournament when it comes to speed.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    France national team superstar Kylian Mbappe is having a dream Qatar World Cup 2022. With five goals in the tournament so far, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation would be hoping to fire Les Bleus to a victory - first against Morocco in the semi-finals and then against the winner of Argentina vs Croatia - and become back-to-back world champions.

    Also read: France vs Morocco: When Mbappe promised to 'destroy' and 'kill' Hakimi in Qatar World Cup 2022 prediction

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 23-year-old player is solidifying his authority in the sport and is pegged to become the greatest of all time after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Mbappe is known for his footballing skills and top speed - especially with the ball at his feet. However, surprisingly the PSG star has barely cracked into the top 10 fastest players list at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Here's a look at the top 10 fastest players in this year's FIFA World Cup:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No. 10 -  Tajon Buchanan, Canada, 21.87 mph

    The 23-year-old winger plays for Belgian first division A side Club Brugge and the Canadian national team. At the Qatar World Cup 2022, the player clocked 21.87 mph to be the 10th most fastest player in the tournament so far.

    Also read: 300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No. 9 - Nemanja Radonjic, Serbia, 21.87 mph

    The 26-year-old midfielder plays for Serie A club Torino, on loan from Ligue 1 giants Marseille. The Serbian star clocked 21.87 mph at the Qatar World Cup 2022, making him the 9th fastest player in the showpiece tournament.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No. 8 - Kylian Mbappe, France, 21.87 mph

    The 23-year-old forward, who is known for his speed and skills, has only clocked 21.87 mph at Qatar World Cup 2022, which is less than the 22.3 mph the PSG star has clocked in the Ligue 1 season.

    Also read: First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup after death of journalists

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No. 7- Ismaila Sarr, Senegal, 21.93 mph

    The 24-year-old winger, who plays for Watford in the Premier League, clocked 21.93 mph at the Qatar World Cup 2022, making him the 7th fastest player in the tournament so far. He also scored one goal for Senegal during their campaign.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No. 6 - Achraf Hakimi, Morocco, 21.93 mph

    The Morocco right-back, who is having a dream Qatar World Cup 2022, has clocked 21.93 mph at the mega event, making him the 6th fastest player. The PSG star will face close friend and teammate Mbappe in the semi-finals when Morocco face France in the high-octane clash.

    Also read: Argentina, Croatia, France, Morocco... which team will lift Qatar World Cup? Brazilian great Ronaldo predicts

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No. 5 - Daniel James, Wales, 21.99 mph

    The 25-year-old winger, who plays for Fulham in Premier League, on loan from Leeds United, clocked a speed of 21.99 mph at the Qatar World Cup 2022 for Wales.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No.4 - Antonee Robinson, United States, 21.99 mph

    The 25-year-old left-back, who plays for Fulham in Premier League, is the 4th fastest player at Qatar World Cup 2022, having clocked a speed of 21.99 mph for the United States.

    Also read: Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll's prediction drives Messi supporters nuts!

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No.3 - David Raum, Germany, 22.00 mph

    The 24-year-old left-back, who plays for Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, clocked 22.00 mph to become the third fastest player at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No. 2 - Nico Williams, Spain, 22.12 mph

    The 20-year-old winger, who plays for La Liga team Athletico Bilbao, is the second fastest player at the Qatar World Cup 2022, having clocked a speed of 22.12 mph.

    Also read: 'Euro 2024, here we come': Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Mourinho next head coach

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    No.1 - Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ghana, 22.18 mph

    In Qatar 2022, the fastest player has been Rennes Kamaldeen Sulemana of Ghana, who reached a top speed of 22.1 mph. The 20-year-old winger plays for Ligue 1 club Rennes.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Euro 2024 here we come Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Jose Mourinho next head coach snt

    'Euro 2024, here we come': Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Mourinho next head coach

    football Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll semi-finals prediction drives Messi supporters nuts snt

    Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll's prediction drives Messi supporters nuts!

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

    football 300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money snt

    300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money?

    football qatar world cup 2022 Zidane Tuchel Real Madrid fans ponder over Carlo Ancelotti replacement if he becomes Brazil new coach snt

    'Zidane, Tuchel, or...': Real Madrid fans ponder over Ancelotti's replacement if he becomes Brazil's new coach

    Recent Stories

    Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says 'Centre has neglected Meghalaya, other northeast states' AJR

    Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says 'Centre has neglected Meghalaya, other northeast states'

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Not having any special discussion with Rishabh Pant - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Not having any special discussion with Rishabh Pant' - Paras Mhambrey

    football Euro 2024 here we come Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Jose Mourinho next head coach snt

    'Euro 2024, here we come': Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Mourinho next head coach

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress to hold a concert in Jaipur to mark 100 days - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress to hold concert in Jaipur to mark 100 days

    IPL 2023 Auction: 405 players to go under the hammer; SRH SunRisers Hyderabad enters with highest purse-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: 405 players to go under the hammer; SRH enters with highest purse

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon