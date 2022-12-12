Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    France vs Morocco: When Mbappe promised to 'destroy' and 'kill' Hakimi in Qatar World Cup 2022 prediction

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe will face PSG teammate and close friend Achraf Hakimi when France takes on Morocco in the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Wednesday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, no one would have imagined that defending champions France would face giant killers Morocco in the semi-finals of the showpiece tournament. However, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and French striker Kylian Mbappe had predicted this clash in January this year during the Ligue 1 champion's tour in the Gulf nation and joked about the possibility of facing his teammate and close friend Achraf Hakimi.

    Also read: Messi supporters troll Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll ahead of Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The two stars of their nation's World Cup dreams have forged strong bonds in the Parisian club, but Mbappe quipped that if necessary, he would be obliged to "destroy" his teammate if the World Cup were at stake. Many partners turn into rivals at the national team level, but the Les Bleus striker relished the opportunity to face his club teammate on football's grandest stage.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Atlas Lions and Les Bleus will square off in the semi-finals on Wednesday, and Mbappe's prediction has come true. Given that the French forward plays on the left wing, Hakimi will be charged with containing Mbappe. "We're here at Education City Stadium; good 40,000 people will be here," the 23-year-old Frenchman said in the clip recorded in January. 

    WATCH: Mbappe promises to 'destroy' and 'kill' Hakimi in January Qatar World Cup 2022 prediction

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "France, Tunisia, I hope we will win and after, we will play against Morocco, and I have to destroy my friend [Hakimi]. That will break my heart a little bit, but it's football. It's what it is. I have to kill him," Mbappe added. In the spirit of competition, the Moroccan star replied: "I'm going to smash him."

    Image Credit: Kylian Mbappe Twitter

    The two PSG teammates get along well and hang out a lot. Mbappe even paid a visit to Hakimi at the team hotel to wish him luck before Morocco's quarter-final encounter against Portugal, which the North Africans won 1-0 on Saturday. Morocco has been the competition's surprise, being the first African team to ever advance past the quarter-finals of a World Cup. They did this by winning their group, which included Belgium, Croatia, and Canada, and by defeating Spain and Portugal.

    Also read: First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup after death of journalists

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While all was going on, France maintained their quest for a second consecutive world championship. In the group stage, they defeated Australia and Denmark before suffering a shock loss to Tunisia. However, they progressed strongly, beating Poland and England en route to the semi-finals. Hakimi has been one of Morocco's star players because of his ability to open up scoring opportunities while still playing solid defence. At the same time, Mbappe is a contender for the Golden Boot after scoring five goals so far. The two stars will put their friendship aside in Wednesday’s semi-final with the coveted final slot at stake.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football qatar world cup 2022 Zidane Tuchel Real Madrid fans ponder over Carlo Ancelotti replacement if he becomes Brazil new coach snt

    'Zidane, Tuchel, or...': Real Madrid fans ponder over Ancelotti's replacement if he becomes Brazil's new coach

    football First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup 2022 after sudden death of journalists snt

    First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup after death of journalists

    Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to be removed from BCCI central contracts; Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill in line for promotion-ayh

    Rahane, Ishant likely to be removed from BCCI's central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill in line for promotion

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Multan/2nd Test: England brushes aside Pakistan to take unassailable 2-0 lead; fans applaud-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 2nd Test: England brushes aside Pakistan to take unassailable 2-0 lead; fans applaud

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters ensure 5th straight win, edges past Bengaluru FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters ensure 5th straight win, edges past Bengaluru FC 3-2

    Recent Stories

    BTS Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment, fans claim him as the cutest vma

    BTS Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment, fans claim him as the cutest

    Benefits of Online Business Loans over Offline Business Loans-snt

    Benefits of Online Business Loans over Offline Business Loans

    Give Sanskrit national language status along with Hindi, demands BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel - adt

    Give Sanskrit national language status along with Hindi, demands BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel

    Indian Army Chinese PLA soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh

    Indian, Chinese soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector

    Over 11,000 faculty position vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs: Ministry of Education AJR

    Over 11,000 faculty position vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs: Ministry of Education

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon