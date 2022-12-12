France vs Morocco: When Mbappe promised to 'destroy' and 'kill' Hakimi in Qatar World Cup 2022 prediction

Kylian Mbappe will face PSG teammate and close friend Achraf Hakimi when France takes on Morocco in the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Wednesday.

Before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, no one would have imagined that defending champions France would face giant killers Morocco in the semi-finals of the showpiece tournament. However, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and French striker Kylian Mbappe had predicted this clash in January this year during the Ligue 1 champion's tour in the Gulf nation and joked about the possibility of facing his teammate and close friend Achraf Hakimi. Also read: Messi supporters troll Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll ahead of Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals

The two stars of their nation's World Cup dreams have forged strong bonds in the Parisian club, but Mbappe quipped that if necessary, he would be obliged to "destroy" his teammate if the World Cup were at stake. Many partners turn into rivals at the national team level, but the Les Bleus striker relished the opportunity to face his club teammate on football's grandest stage.

The Atlas Lions and Les Bleus will square off in the semi-finals on Wednesday, and Mbappe's prediction has come true. Given that the French forward plays on the left wing, Hakimi will be charged with containing Mbappe. "We're here at Education City Stadium; good 40,000 people will be here," the 23-year-old Frenchman said in the clip recorded in January. WATCH: Mbappe promises to 'destroy' and 'kill' Hakimi in January Qatar World Cup 2022 prediction

"France, Tunisia, I hope we will win and after, we will play against Morocco, and I have to destroy my friend [Hakimi]. That will break my heart a little bit, but it's football. It's what it is. I have to kill him," Mbappe added. In the spirit of competition, the Moroccan star replied: "I'm going to smash him."

The two PSG teammates get along well and hang out a lot. Mbappe even paid a visit to Hakimi at the team hotel to wish him luck before Morocco's quarter-final encounter against Portugal, which the North Africans won 1-0 on Saturday. Morocco has been the competition's surprise, being the first African team to ever advance past the quarter-finals of a World Cup. They did this by winning their group, which included Belgium, Croatia, and Canada, and by defeating Spain and Portugal. Also read: First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup after death of journalists

