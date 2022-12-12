Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Argentina, Croatia, France, Morocco... which team will lift Qatar World Cup? Brazilian great Ronaldo predicts

    Ahead of the crucial semi-final clashes between Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario has revealed which team he believes will go on and lift the coveted trophy on December 18.

    Ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-final clashes of Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario has decided which team will lift the coveted trophy on December 18. The Selecao were eliminated on Friday after 2018 runners-up Croatia beat them on penalties, sending a shockwave among fans of the five-time champions.

    However, following Brazil's heart-breaking elimination from the Qatar World cup 2022, the legendary footballer Ronaldo Nazario has revealed that defending champions France are now the 'big favourites' to win the showpiece tournament. The former Barcelona and Real Madrid icon also predicted that sensational striker Kylian Mbappe would be the player of the event.

    Also read: Messi supporters troll Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll ahead of Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals

    Speaking to the media in Doha on Monday, Ronaldo Nazario reminded the press of his original prediction: a final between France and Brazil (in a nostalgic repeat of 1998 final). The legendary Brazilian said that with each match played during this tournament, "France confirms they are among the favourites". He added, "I even think now that they are the favourites for the World Cup. They have a very solid team, whether in defence, attack or the middle."

    Ronaldo also praised French striker Kylian Mbappe and stated that "he could be the best player of the World Cup". "He reminds me a bit of myself when I was playing. He knows how to use his skills, how to go faster than other players and use it to pass or score," the Brazilian legend added in praise of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star. Only time will reveal if R9's prediction will come true or not.

    Also read: France vs Morocco: When Mbappe promised to 'destroy' and 'kill' Hakimi in Qatar World Cup 2022 prediction

    Brazilian great Ronaldo also stated that he did not feel Argentina to be the most gifted football team, but added they have a lot of grit. “I would be happy if Messi won the World Cup. I would not be happy, as a Brazilian. We all deserve it. Football is playing and winning. Nobody is going to give you anything. Not for his story, not for anything. He has a chance, of course. Argentina doesn’t play great football, but they have incredible desire, they all run a lot together, they all have an aggressiveness… and then they have Messi, who when he approaches the area is very decisive. Personally, I would be happy for him if he wins it," he added.

