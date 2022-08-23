Did Cristiano Ronaldo play his final Old Trafford game? Man United icon's message to fans sparks speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Instagram post after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool has forced fans to think if the legendary striker has played his final game at Old Trafford and could well leave the club at the end of the summer transfer window.

Emotions were sky high on Monday night at Old Trafford after Manchester United, under the regime of new boss Erik ten Hag, registered a resounding 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool. After a rocky start to the Premier League 2022-23 season that saw the Red Devils beaten by Brighton and Brentford, the Dutchman has now tasted his first win as United manager. And want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on in the 85th minute of the clash, relished his team's show in what could be his last game at the Theatre of Dreams. Also read: 'I may know a thing or two, but I won't say' - Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

The Red Devils took the lead with goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as they appeared up for the challenge of taking on the Premier League runners-up from the previous season. The game was restarted late by Mohamed Salah's goal, forcing the Old Trafford supporters to endure some uncomfortable final minutes. For the Reds, who are still winless on the season, it ultimately turned out to be too little, too late.

Ronaldo played only the final five minutes plus stoppage time, helping United see a 2-1 victory. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sent an effort from the edge of the box over the bar during a hectic few minutes, and his plea for a penalty was denied. This victory seemed to show that Manchester United is more dynamic, free-flowing, and vibrant without the Portugal superstar. Also read: 'Now you see, we bring attitude on the pitch' - ten Hag on Man United eclipsing Liverpool

Although Ten Hag insists that Ronaldo will 'play a role in the future', Monday night's game proved that the Dutchman trusts Rashford, Sancho and Anthony Martial over Ronaldo. Amidst reports that the legendary striker wants to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory, CR7 has not welcomed former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro on social media, which Raphael Varane did within minutes.

This has forced United fans to wonder if Ronaldo is on his way out of the club, which he rejoined last summer after 12 years. Ronaldo's latest Instagram post following the emphatic win over the Reds has also set tongues wagging. The 37-year-old lauded the team and United fans with a photograph of himself applauding the crowd. "Well done @manchesterunited 💪🏽💪🏽Thank you for your support Old Trafford 🙏🏽," wrote the iconic striker in a post that also saw his partner Georgina Rodriguez drop a 'crown' and 'red heart' emoticon in the comment section. Also read: Open the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave, says former Man United captain Antonio Valencia

Ronaldo's message to Old Trafford fans has now sparked speculation if the Portugal superstar will feature in his last game at the Theatre of Dreams. United's final two matches before the transfer window closes are away against Southampton and then away at Leicester City. The team will play against Arsenal at Old Trafford on September 4. The transfer window will have closed by then, and United will have decided the legendary striker's future.

